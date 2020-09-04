Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by System, by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Battery Type, and by Region.

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market was valued at USD 10.70 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX.27 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.43% over the forecast period.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market by region and on the key players’ revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Dynamics;

The performance of the vehicle can fluctuate greatly depending on how warm or cool it is, and cases of serious overheating can also be a severe safety concern. Electric vehicles (EVs) need highly optimized thermal management systems to improve performance. EV thermal management systems are more complex and typically allow various alternative modes of operation that can be selected based on driving and ambient conditions. A good system simulation tool can greatly reduce the time and expense for developing these complex systems. Various factors such as stringent emission norms, government policies, and subsidies favouring electric vehicle infrastructure, increasing OEMs focus on safety, convenience, and comfort systems in vehicles and advancements in mobility solutions are driving the global electric vehicle thermal management system market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of universal standardization, high cost associated with the thermal management system, and low adoption of advanced thermal management systems in underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market is segmented by system, by application, by vehicle type, battery type, and by Region. By system, the Liquid Cooling system dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. With improving vehicle efficiency, liquid thermal systems are increasingly important for effective and efficient heavy and light-duty vehicle design. Developing a flexible and cost-effective liquid system to understand vehicle thermal trade-offs at the system level is critical. To meet the needs of advanced vehicle thermal system simulation, the OEMs are building on previously developed systems, adding liquid coolant loops to enable integrated system simulation. Some important processes of the liquid coolant part in the thermal management system take place over minutes. Therefore, the simulation model must be able to run at near real-time speed. By using refrigerant and air-cooling system, it is difficult to achieve such speed. It is therefore important liquid coolant systems use is increasing thereby stimulating market growth.

By geography, APAC held 41.23% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The automotive OEM industry in APAC is already in a strong position. Globally, it is at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing. China is leading the market in APAC. Over the five years, China’s electric vehicle industry has been in overdrive, growing at an average 15 percent each year, and accounting for 70 percent of global growth during this period. Various factors such as manufacturers’ concern toward electric vehicles, government support, shifted preference of consumers toward electric vehicles, and stringent emission norms are fuelling the penetration of electric vehicles across China and Japan thereby driving the market growth for electric vehicle thermal management system. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period. The US market almost doubled to 360,000 EV units, mainly because of the strong sales performance of Tesla’s Model 3. North America Market growth is supported by EV tax credits and high demand from the list of reservation holders.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side, and demand-side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. These Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, and patent to increase their regional presence and business operations. Mahle is emerging as a major market player in this global electric vehicle thermal management system market. MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry as well as a pioneer and technology driver for the mobility of the future. Applying its high-level systems and technical expertise, MAHLE develops holistic thermal management solutions for electric vehicles, which cover interior temperature control as well as thermal management of the technical drive components.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Segmentation by System

• Air Cooling

• Liquid Cooling

• Refrigerant Cooling

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Segmentation by Application

• EV

• PHEV

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

• Passenger

• Commercial

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market by Battery Type

• Solid State

• Conventional

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market’s Major Players

• Mahle

• Valeo

• Bosch

• Hana System

• Dana

• Gentherm

• Continental

• VOSS Automotive

• CapTherm System

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• Valeo (France)

• Gentherm (US)

• DuPont (US)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

• Ymer Technology (Sweden)

• NORMA Group (Germany)

• BorgWarner Inc. (US)

