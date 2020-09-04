Global Genitourinary Drugs Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Indication, Product Type, and Region.

Global Genitourinary Drugs Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of Market leaders, Market followers, and Market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Genitourinary System comprises of the kidney, ureters, bladder, urethra, and genital organs. Genitourinary drugs treat genitourinary disorders like congenital abnormalities, iatrogenic injuries, cancer, trauma, infection, etc. or other conditions that may cause genitourinary organ damage or even loss.

Market Dynamics:

An increase in the R&D activities in the Genitourinary Drugs market is having a positive impact on market growth. Many companies are working in collaboration to launch effective drugs. Bristol-Myers Squibb announced its collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics in September 2016 to evaluate the combined efficacy of NKTR-214 and Opdivo (nivolumab) in treating five tumor types, including bladder cancer. An increase in the instances of urinary disorders and related illness as well as reproductive disorders is having positive impact on the growth of this market. On the contrary, the market is flooded with counterfeit drugs and that hinders its growth.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the Genitourinary Drugs Market such as Indication and Product Type. Based on Indication, prostate cancer accounts for the largest share in the market. In 2018, about more than 6 million men had a history of prostate cancer which is 7.1% of all cancers in men. This number will increase further. As per the American Cancer Society, about 191,930 new cases of Prostate Cancer will be registered in the United States by the end of 2020. But the availability of genitourinary drugs has helped in the treatment and the survival rate has increased. Advancement in technology is facilitating the development of more effective drugs to increase the survival rates of those suffering from genitourinary disorders.

Region-wise Analysis:

North America has the highest market share of approximately 48% in the global Genitourinary Drugs Market. The increasing number of cases of prostate cancer, sexually transmitted diseases, and other urinary disorders along with an increase in the R&D in this market attributes to the growth of the genitourinary drugs market. Europe ranks second in the market for genitourinary drugs. However, APAC is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased awareness and standard of living.

Country-wise Analysis:

The rise in genitourinary disorders registered by US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and many Southeast Asian countries has led to an increase in the demand for the Genitourinary Drugs market.US alone holds up about 30% of the global market share. Female reproductive disorders are a major concern in the US and Asian counties such as India and China. China accounts for the fastest growing market and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 0.6% by the end of the forecast period. This is closely followed by India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the Genitourinary Drugs Market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading players operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the companies having a stronghold in the Genitourinary Drugs Market. It gives insight into new product launches, collaborations, agreements, expansion in new regional markets. In September 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. announced the commercial availability of the Imvexxy 4 mcg in the U.S. for the treatment of dyspareunia.

Scope of the Global Genitourinary Drugs Market

Global Genitourinary Drugs Market, by Indication

• Genitourinary Cancer

• Kidney/Renal Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Erectile Dysfunction

• Urinary Tract Infections

• Sexually Transmitted Diseases

• Hematuria

• Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

• Interstitial Cystitis

• Others

Global Genitourinary Drugs Market, Product Type

• Urologicals

• Hormonal Therapy

• Gynecological

• Anti-infectives

• Others

Global Genitourinary Drugs Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Genitourinary Drugs Market

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc

• Merck & Co., Inc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Genentech, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

• Allergan

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

• Nektar Therapeutics

• GlaxoSmithKline

