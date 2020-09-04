Global Recreation Management Software Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027 -By Solutions, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Recreation Management Software Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Recreation management software is used for organizing, planning, and managing recreation activities. It also helps organizations to manage their facilities operations, marketing, and financing, and reduce time spent on back-office functions.

Market Dynamics:

Recreation Management Software helps business organizations to increase their recreational facilities such as well-being, efficiency, and productivity of its workers. Employers give special importance on improving the health and well-being of the people at work, also improving the working environment, encouraging healthy practices, and boosting personal skills and professional development. Recreational facilities require management software to manage the inflow of users professionally which drives the recreation management software market growth in the near future.

North America’s recreation management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 % with market size worth USD 6.3 billion in 2020 over the forecast period 2019–2027. North America recreation management software market is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the physical and mental health of citizens. The problem of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases, North Americans have started working on physical activity, this is the main reason for the growth of the North America recreation management software market.

Global Recreation management software Market Drivers:

Recreation management software is used to power administrative tasks such as program & class registration, facility reservations (e.g. fields, gyms, community centers, picnic areas), memberships, payment processing, ticketing, managing instructors, engaging digitally with users, marketing.

Recreation management software is used for restructuring the operations which reduces the back-office tasks, increases efficiency, and boosts revenue. The recreation management software also allows creating new volunteer events, assigning roles. A recreation organization must manage recreation facilities, promote conservation, create fresh programs, and improve the health and wellbeing of the communities.

Market Segmentation:

Registration solution and venue management solutions are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

On the basis of solution, the registration solution and venue management solution have good growth because Venue management solution helps the organizer to block bookings and recurring payments for larger customers as well as prevent double bookings and avoid scheduling problems, regular bookings, manage equipment for the venue management.

Web software is dominating the market, thanks to the efficient work of that software, it securely stores data, stays always-updated, backup daily enterprise-class servers in a state-of-the-art, and highly-secure data center. It is accessible from anywhere if there is an active connection of the Internet allowing working from any remote location.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Recreation Management Software because there is the problem of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases so North Americans have started working on physical activity, which is the major driver for the growth of the recreation management software market. Also, growing organization sizes and increasing application areas of Recreation Management Software gives support to Recreation Management Software in North America. Europe holds the second position in the global market whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as a faster-growing market with the growing economy of Asian countries like India and China.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Recreation Management Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Recreation Management Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Recreation Management Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Recreation Management Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Recreation Management Software Market

Global Recreation Management Software Market, by Solutions

• Venue management solutions

• Registrations

• Ticketing

• Event solutions

Global Recreation Management Software Market, by Organization size

• SMEs,

• Large enterprises

Global Recreation Management Software Market, by Deployment

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Global Recreation Management Software Market, by Application

• Activity registration

• Membership management

• Instructor management

• Facility management

• Point of sale

• Marketing

• Reporting

Global Recreation Management Software Market, by End User

• Healthcare

• Education & academic

• Sports training centers

• Community centers

• Government facilities

Global Recreation Management Software Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Recreation Management Software Market

• Perfect Mind Inc.

• EZ Facility Inc.

• Yardi System Inc.

• Active Network LLC.

• Civicplus

• Legend Recreation Software Incorporation

• Jarvis Corporation

• EMS software LLC

• RECDESK LLC

• MyREC.Com

• Dash Platform.

• Daxko

• RecDesk

• Vermont Systems

• InnoSoft Fusion

