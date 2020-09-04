Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application, and Region.

The Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market was valued at US$ 6.23 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 14.43 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during a forecast period.



Revolution in the technology with advanced material is the trend of the current transformation process; ductile iron pipe in one the great result of this. In a comparison of other material, the iron pipe has been voted as the best material due to fracture resistance and high strength. Ductile iron pipes are available in a range of diameters from 80mm to 1600mm and are suitable for both potable water transmission, distribution, and sewerage. Ductile iron pipes are simple to join, can be laid in all weather conditions and often without the need for selected backfill. Its high safety factor and ability to accommodate ground movement make it the ideal pipeline material for a wide range of applications.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

A major key driver for the market growth registered for the migrating population from one place to another in developed and developing economies thus forcing the government to take initiative for wastewater management across the globe is boosting the market growth since long and estimated to the registered constant demand for the targeted product in the coming years. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies has considerably fuelled the demand for infrastructure services like transportation, roads, electric and power supply, water supply, and sanitation will demand the ductile iron pipe on large scale. Properties such as ease of handling, installation, and transportation are attracting the vendors to invest thus meeting all the demands from numerous sectors thus helping the market to spread its root with a huge number of popularity amongst the end-users is one of the key drivers for a targeted market. Additionally, when it comes to competition to its PVC counterparts, ductile iron pipes are not affected by extreme temperature changes, hence making ductile iron pipes a preferred option for various end-use industries estimated to boost the market demand in near future.

Furthermore, major fluctuation in the price of crude oil and the presence of substitutes in the market is expected to hamper the ductile iron pipes market by 2027.

Ductile Iron Pipes Market Segment analysis:

By the application segment, the drinking water distribution material sector is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. Drinking water distribution ductile iron pipes market share managed the overall industry and accounted for more than 50% of the market size in 2019. Drinking water distribution application of iron pipes is forecasted to witness prominent gains in the coming years on account of its widespread applications across the construction segment. On the other hand, characteristics like reliable, durable, and cost-effective pipes that help in transporting potable water and industrial and household wastewater. These pipes are preferred over other materials as they have a lower failure rate. The treatment of the potable water distribution segment is expected to generate an absolute opportunity of US$ 3.46 Bn over the forecast period.

Ductile Iron Pipes Market Regional Analysis:

The dominance of the Asia Pacific region is owing to the rising urbanization and rapid industrialization of the emerging economies in this region. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region has observed an increased request for clean water for drinking as well as irrigation and industrial purposes. Above mentioned application from the industrial sector is expected to fuel the demand for ductile iron pipes in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Nationally, North America is expected to dominate the ductile iron pipes market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The forthcoming construction industry in the region post-2019 economic recession has positively influenced the product demand. The occurrence of healthy end-user industries including the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage manufacturing sector will increase the high demand for product demand for water supply management will boost the demand in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Ductile Iron Pipes Market

Global Ductile Iron Pipes market, By Type

• DN 80-300

• DN 350-600

• DN 700-1000

• DN 1200-2000

• DN2000 & above

Global Ductile Iron Pipes market, By Application

• Drinking Water Distribution

• Wastewater

• Irrigation

• Mining

• Others

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Ductile Iron Pipes Market,

• Saint-Gobain

• Kubota

• US Pipe

• Jindal SAW

• Electro-steel Steels

• Mcwane

• AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

• Kurimoto

• Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

• Shandong Ductile Pipes

• Benxi Beitai

• Angang Group Yongtong

• SUNS

• Shanxi Guanghua

• Jiangsu Yongyi

