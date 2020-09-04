Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Frequency Band, End-User, and Region.

Global commercial satellite broadband market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Commercial satellite broadband is internet connectivity delivered through geostationary or low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites, with much higher data rates for commercial applications. It is also known as internet-by-satellite and satellite internet access.

Market Dynamics

Increasing the adoption of commercial satellite broadband systems in rural areas across the globe to gain fast internet connectivity is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing requirement for high-speed internet connection and growing competition among worldwide satellite broadband providers to provide high-speed internet access is creating various opportunities for new business models and services. Rising investment by the leading market players, an increasing market for telecommunication industry, growing necessity of internet, and rising launches of low orbit satellites by satellite broadband companies are expected to improve the growth of the period during the forecast period. Commercial satellite broadband provides some benefits such as high-speed access, instant installation and deployment, and global coverage, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the period.

However, signal latency, high installation cost, and harsh weather conditions are some of the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the period.

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market: Segmentation Analysis

By component, the satellite segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Commercial satellite is low earth orbiting object which revolves around the earth and covers major footprints such as satellite navigation, commercial satellite imagery, and satellite television. Growing mass production of satellites and rising competition among satellite manufacturing companies to provide cost-effective satellites is attributed to the growth of the period. For instance, from 2017, OneWeb Satellites, a joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus, is producing two satellites per day. Furthermore, in 2017, OneWeb gained the approval from FCC to deploy 720 satellites using Ka- and Ku- band frequencies. For this, the company has raised above US$ 3Bn investment. In March 2018, SpaceX gained FCC approval to launch 4,425 satellites using Ku- and Ka-band.

According to research, MMR expected that there will be approximately 700 satellites will be in geostationary or in low-earth orbit (LEO) by the end of 2021, to provide global broadband internet. Various leading companies across the globe from the US, China, Canada, Russia, and Europe are continuously working to stay on the top in the global commercial satellite broadband market. Also, various satellite broadband companies are promoting their ability to bring broadband internet to the areas where no internet service or poor internet service is available. Moreover, global satellite players such as Amazon, SpaceX, Hughes, Telesat, Viasat and Inmarsat are the urging government of India to allow 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) to play the most important role in satellite broadband proliferation.

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major contributors to the growth of the period in the region. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of leading commercial satellite broadband providers across countries like the US and Canada.

Increasing investments by these companies to provide high-speed internet access to rural areas is further improving the growth of the period in the NA region. Increasing technological advancements in internet technology and rising initiatives by the US government in the field of broadband satellite field is driving the growth of the period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market, By Component

• Satellite

• Gateway

• Modem

• Network Operations Centre

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market, By Frequency Band

• Ku

• C

• Ka

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market, By End User

• Civil Defence

• Enterprise

• Education

• Hospitals

• Government Agencies

• Public Safety

• Others

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market, Key Players

• Hughes Communications, Inc

• ViaSat Inc

• Eutelsat S.A

• Thaicom Public Company Limited

• EarthLink Holding Corp

• Dish Network LLC

• Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd

• Speedcast International Limited

• Skycasters LLC

• Inmarsat PLC

• Iridium Communications Inc

• Globalstar, Inc

• EchoStar

• Bigblu Broadband

• Astranis

• OneWeb

• Airbus

• SpaceX

• Amazon

• Telesat

• LeoSat

• Keplar

