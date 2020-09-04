Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Application, End User, and Region.

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 990.50 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.20 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The spectral computed tomography helps to perform image acquisition and processing at multiple energy levels. It improves visualization for computed tomography and assists to enhance patient care. The computed tomography (CT) has a place of importance in the medical imaging sector. It provides medical imaging solutions through the development of spectral imaging, which is the next phase of the evolution of computed tomography.

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, Dynamics:

Technological development, digitalization, and the use of artificial intelligence have fundamentally transformed the healthcare sector. The application area of the spectral computed tomography includes definitive identification of gout and detection of the different types of kidney stones to better guide its treatment, metal artifact reduction, and clear metal artifact reduction. The spectral computed tomography helps in vascular image interpretation, mainly in vessels or in the presence of thrombus. Some of the many key players are focusing on additional applications and investment in the technology of its usage in next-generation computed tomography diagnostics in the future. For instance, Philips Healthcare has made its prominence in the market for spectral technology and received FDA clearance for Spectral Diagnostic Suite. It provides a set of innovative visualization and analysis tools for its IQon Spectral technology. It also delivers enhanced spectral visualization and clinical applications capabilities.

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, Segment Analysis:

The Spectral computed tomography is also called dual-source or dual-energy CT). It is expected to become a major trend during the forecast period because of its potential. Almost, all the key players are focusing on the integration of spectral computed tomography. The Spectral computed tomography can break down X-ray photons with the help of chemical elements. It is based on visualization anatomy at different kV energies. It can be proficient with a dual-source CT scanner of an innovative method, which is used to switch between different energies during the scan and record kV levels during a scan.

The spectral imaging computed tomography is bringing innovative clinical information to the diagnosis and categorization of many diseases. The computed tomography only has anatomical information in the units of tissue density, whereas the spectral imaging computed tomography brings additional contrast to the image, which helps to make subtle disease. It also brings the chemical composition to the diagnosis for the identification of the better characterizes the disease.

The Hospital segment is expected to hold the supreme position in the global spectral computed tomography market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the rise in the number of emergency admissions in hospitals and surgeries. The computed tomography is an impressive tool for the diagnosis of pre-operative and post-operative to identify the effectiveness of the treatment. An introduction of the spectral photon-counting computed tomography in the hospitals and clinics are mainly driven by image quality improvements, reduction in radiation exposure, and detection of conventional contrast media. Innovative scanner technology is expected to enable the search for the sensitive and specific combinations of SPCCT specific contrast media.

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to contribute a XX% share in the global spectral computed tomography market. The major market share is attributed to the presence of a huge patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and prominent healthcare service providers are also boosting regional growth. In America, there is some regulation for the usage of computed tomography. According to the new legislation, in the United States all CT scanners require to adhere to XR-29 standards for Medicare & Medicaid Services which includes the new MITA Smart-Dose standards of XR 29. It also includes four new feature requirements, which help computed tomography users to perform high-quality diagnostic imaging for patient safety.

In the Asia Pacific region, the aging population, and a growing incidence of chronic diseases at a rapid rate are expected to contribute a XX% share in the global market growth. The rise in government spending on healthcare, private sector, and access to healthcare services across the developing nations is promising growth in the regional market. The Chinese government has made a strategy plan for healthcare and the establishment of a tiered healthcare system with its Healthy China 2030 strategy.

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are expanding capabilities of spectral computed tomography by integrating complementary technology like artificial intelligence (AI). The advanced AI-assisted technologies are expected to redefine the way of diagnosis and treatment of patients. In 2019, the Koninklijke Philips N.V. has stated the expansion of its radiology solutions with teleradiology services. The service contains the analysis of patients’ images from medical images taken from exams like X-ray exams, MR, and CT. In 2018, The Philips corporations have entered into a 15-year strategic partnership with ZorgSaam Hospital. The Philips has provided a wide range of diagnostic imaging and image-guided therapy solutions as per the agreement.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, By End User

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, By Application

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Diseases

Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Spectral Computed Tomography Market

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Pie Medical Imaging

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Neusoft Medical Systems

• Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd

• Trivitron Healthcare

• MARS Bioimaging Ltd

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Xoran Technologies

• Varian Medical Systems

• Toshiba Medical System Corporations

• Philips Healthcare

• Fisher Scientific

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Siemens

