Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Material, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.3% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The venous blood collection device is a vessel used for collection, testing blood samples, and sampling. The venous blood collection device is easy to handle, offers mechanical protection also protection from radiation and contamination. Besides, venous blood collection devices provide a precise filling volume.

Various companies of venous blood collection devices are focusing on the prevention of exposure and injury. Venous blood collection includes the use of several types of devices and equipment supplied by many manufacturers. In 2017, Ionis Pharmaceuticals cooperated with privately held 7th Sense Biosystems to develop a new, push-button blood collection device named TAP. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has made a US$ 2.00 Mn. investment in the company for this merger.

Significant pricing pressure and inferior quality items from unknown companies are expected to restrain the market for venous blood collection devices during 2019-2027. Likewise, the report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the venous blood collection devices market globally.

The COVID-19 outbreak has poorly affected the major economies such as the U.S., China, India, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Mexico, and others. Blood donation saves lives and it is mostly required by Asian, European economies among the COVID-19 pandemic. Major players are now aiming at the antibody specific development for a COVID-19 blood test. The increasing number of blood tests performed for Corona diagnosis is expected to boost the demand for venous blood collection device in the major regions.

Based on the material, the plastic segment dominated the venous blood collection device market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019, and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.67%. This is because plastic is a lightweight, cost-effective, and biocompatible nature coupled with wide usage in medicinal devices. By type, the lancet is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in venous blood collection devices market thanks to their frequent usage in blood draw processes. The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the venous blood collection devices market size.

North America’s venous blood collection devices market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.09% during the forecast period. This is owing to the fastest uptake of new surgical instruments and techniques in the North American economies. As per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 125.7 Mn. outpatient department visits were recorded in the United State. With an increasing number of surgical procedures, like angioplasty and liver and kidney transplants, and the growing incidence of trauma, the necessity for blood transfusion has increased considerably in hospitals.

In recent years, major players in the venous blood collection devices market have taken several strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. In 2017, Greiner Group announced the acquisition of Vacuette Portugal & Vacuette Espana. Both enterprises are likely to further reinforce the commercial distribution network of Greiner’s blood collection products in Portugal and Spain, respectively.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By Type

• Blood Collection Tubes

• Lancet

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By Material

• Plastic

• Glass

• Steel

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By Application

• Vein blood gas sampling

• Intraoperative blood salvage

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Blood Donation Centers

• Diagnostic centers

• Others

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market

• Becton

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals

• Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• NIPRO Medical Corporation

• QIAGEN

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group)

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Sarstedt AG & Co, F.L. Medical

• Narang Medical

• Soya Green Tec Co., Ltd.

• Biosigma

• Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group)

• Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

• Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

• CDRICH

• Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS)

• Medtronic Plc

• Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

• Kabe Labortechnik GmbH

• Allegro Medical Supplies Inc.

• Scrip Products Corporation

Global Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/67050

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908