Global Automotive Powertrain Management System Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Powertrain Drive, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Automotive Powertrain Management System Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Modern vehicles should satisfy the growing demand for safety. Environmental issues have driven legislative action by governments around the globe to reduce exhaust pipe emissions. The world’s dedication towards the reduction of carbon-dioxide needs improved fuel-economical vehicles. Customers demand performance, efficiency, and safety. All of these objectives must be delivered at a low value and high reliability.

Global Automotive Powertrain Management System Market: Overview

There are seven types of Powertrain are defined. The following are a brief overview of the application and technological evolution done against environmental challenges, vehicle performance, and economical aspects.

Internal combustion engines both gasoline and diesel dominate global pedal sensor market. These are done by reducing the size of the turbocharger unit, and catalytic converter system at the tailpipe, emissions have decreased considerably good over the last decades and will continue to do so.

Hybrid electric vehicles use small low voltage power train to assist the engine to optimize fuel usage. Vehicles such as low-speed cruising or plug-in hybrid vehicle system use the same technologies as used in a hybrid vehicle. Hybrid vehicles have they have a considerably larger battery and powerful electric engine.

MMR forecast battery-operated electric vehicles will show a significant increase in the growth rate. Owing to offer technological advancement over the period and cost efficiency increasing day by day.

Global Automotive Powertrain Management System Market: Government Regulations

Government trying to push stronger emission standards over the manufacturers so clean transport solutions are increasing, Technological advancement in manufacturing and reduction of battery cost will fuel the market growth of electric vehicle

Total ownership cost and consumer preferences are the major factors which are driving acceptance of alternative powertrains over the upcoming years. The US adopting Electric vehicles over the internal combustion engine carefully by applying regulation on the Co2 emissions.

Europe is a leader in this case, and it has a limit of 95 grams per kilometer by 2020, and in the future, it will reduce it to 59 grams per kilometer in 2030 which is 37.5 % lesser. These lead OEMs to sell more than 2.2 million electric vehicles in 2021. Electric vehicle sales in Europe amounted to 0.2 million in 2018.

China has a target to set regulation on emission at 117 g/km and then reduce it to 93 g/km over the period.

North America has a regulation of 50 mpg for passenger-vehicle. Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards equal to 99 g/km set for the year 2025. Moreover, further emission regulations on nitrogen monoxide and right to use regulations such as diesel ban and possible internal combustion engine bans will power the adoption on a regional scale.

Globally, some regions have announced targeted end dates for a internal combustion engine. Norway planned it for the 2025 year, Israel, India, and Denmark in the year 2030; and China, Canada, and the U.K. by 2040.

MMR forecasts that the three wheeled Automotive Electronics Sensor segment is projected to reach USD 547.29 Bn in 2027 from USD 345.74 Bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Powertrain Management System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Powertrain Management System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Powertrain Management System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Powertrain Management System Market

Automotive Powertrain Management System Market, by Powertrain Drive

• Engine Drive

• Battery Drive

• Hybrid Drive

Speed Sensor Automotive Powertrain Management System Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Automotive Powertrain Management System Market, by Sales Channel

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Automotive Powertrain Management System Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Powertrain Management System Market

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Technologies

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Infineon AG

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Hyundai KEFILO

• Hitachi Automotive

• Sanken Electric Company

