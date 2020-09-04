Global Material Handling Robotics Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product, Application, End User, and Region

Global Material Handling Robotics Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Material handling robots are used in the manufacturing line to automate some of the most tedious, dull, and risky tasks and is one of the easiest methods to enlarge automation. Material handling robots are utilized in different streams like palletizing or depalletizing, pick and place, and the packaging sector. They are utilized to improve material handling proficiency, flexibility, and steadiness in manufacturing procedures. The steadiness of material handling robots in a manufacturing plant not only decreases the ergonomic threats as well as supports to advance the lean management system of the business. The Global Material Handling Robotics Market is driven by the increase in the number of manufacturing facilities to reduce human error and accidents, and the ability of robots to enhance the efficiency of the manufacturing unit and increase customer satisfaction by conveying quality products in time. However, the high initial investment required for material handling robots is restraining the market growth at the global level. The necessity of a skilled workforce for repair and maintenance is the major challenge for market growth in the near future.

Based on the application, the Material Handling Robotics Market has segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment has led the Material Handling Robotics market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Material handling robots have played an important role in automobile manufacturing. Various stages of the automotive production procedure can be handled by robotic applications, from engine block assembly, trim, the interior, and door assembly. Automation refers to the usage of machines to complete tasks that had recently been undertaken by humans that diminish the error rate and improve the management of repeatable tasks.

Geographically, the Material Handling Robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the presence of major key players in the region. The rising awareness related to material handling robotics, developing countries like China and Southeast Asian countries, and the rising e-commerce industry are fueling the regional market growth in the coming years. Also, low labor costs along with the reduced costs related to transportation are impelling the market growth in the Asia Pacific. Rising demand for cutting-edge technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and big data analytics in logistics to manage the operational requirements are propelling the material handling market growth. China is the leading contributor to the material handling robotics market in APAC. China is estimated to hold the XX% regional market share over the forecast period due to the improving manufacturing and warehousing infrastructure in the country.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Material Handling Robotics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Material Handling Robotics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Material Handling Robotics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Material Handling Robotics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Material Handling Robotics Market:

Global Material Handling Robotics Market, by Product:

• Articulated material handling robots

• Scara material handling robot

• Parallel material handling robot

• Others

Global Material Handling Robotics Market, by Application:

• Pick & place

• Palletizing/de-palletizing

• Packing & packaging

• Product/part transfer

• Machine tending

• Others

Global Material Handling Robotics Market, by End User:

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Metal & machinery

• Chemical

• Food & beverage

• Others

Global Material Handling Robotics Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Material Handling Robotics Market, Major Players:

• ABB Pte Ltd.

• Adept Technology Inc.

• Machinery Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd.

• Daihen Engineering Co Ltd

• Denso Wave Inc

• Epson America, Inc.

• Staubli International AG

• FANUC CORP

• KUKA Robotics Corporation

• Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

• Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

• Toshiba Machine Corp.

• Yaskawa Motoman Robotics

• Apex Automation and Robotics

Global Material Handling Robotics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/66485

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com