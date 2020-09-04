Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) -By Source Type, Operating System, and Region.

Global Smartphone operating system (OS) market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/66436

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Smartphone operating system is the software program which manages software and hardware resources of Smartphones, tablets, and of notepads. Smartphone OS is used to run software applications and some other software programs efficiently.

Market Dynamics

An increasing number of Smartphone users across the globe is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing digitalization, increasing adoption of mobile applications such mobile wallets and e-commerce, rising adoption of other applications such as gaming, fitness apps, educational apps, GPS map apps, and others, growing demand of 4G and 5G Smartphone’s and increasing R&D activities and rising investments by leading market players to provide user-friendly operating system for Smartphone are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements in operating systems and rising adoption of android and iOS operating system by Smartphone manufacturers is further propelling the growth of the global Smartphone OS market.

However, designing the complexity of Smartphones and high cost associated with high performing operating systems are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By operating system, the Android OS segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Android OS is a mobile or Smartphone operating system that is primarily developed by Google for touch screen devices like mobile phones, tablets, watches, etc. This OS is first disclosed in the year 2007 and in 2008 the first android based device is launched. Globally, Android OS is the bestselling Smartphone OS since 2011. Rising adoption of Android OS based Smartphone users across the globe is attributed to the growth of the market. Alternatively, the iOS segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of iPhone devices and rising demand for Apple mobile phones by young generation across the world is driving the growth .

There are various types of Android OS available in the global Android market. These Android OS types includes Android one, ColorOS, EMUI, Funtouch OS, MIUI, Oxygen OS, Xperia UI, Android 9&10, and others. The present stable version of Android OS is Android 10, which was released in Sept 2019.

According to the MMR study, it is found that, as of June 2020, Android OS is the most popular and the most widely used operating system on mobile devices. Android OS accounts for 74.14% global market share and iOS is accounted for 25.26 % global market share. Also, operating systems such as Samsung with 0.21%, KaiOS with 0.13 %, and Windows with 0.04% and rest of other Smartphone operating systems with 0.11% have dominated the market to date.

In July 2020, Indian company Reliance Jio and Google Inc teamed up for a significant partnership to come up with a new Android-based operating system for the Indian Smartphone market. This partnership is a milestone in the Indian Smartphone market that aims to develop cheaper and smarter Jio Phone with this Android OS. In this partnership, Google is investing $4.5 Bn for a 7.73 % stake in Jio Platforms.

Android and iOS Smartphone Operating System Market Share (in %, as of June 2020), Country Wise:

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market 1

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market2

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of leading Android and iOS operating system providers across the region. Rising adoption of advanced feature-based Smartphones, high adoption of iOS in mobile phones, and increasing technological advancements and continuous introduction of operating system versions are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Smartphone Operating System Market Share (in %, as of June 2020), Region Wise:

Smartphone Operating System Market

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market 3

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market, By Source Type

• Open Source

• Closed Source

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market, By Operating System

• Android

• iOS

• KaiOS

• Samsung OS

• Symbian

• Blackberry

• Windows

• Others

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Smartphone Operating System (OS) Market, Key Players

• Google, Inc

• Apple, Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• Blackberry Limited

• Linux Foundation

• Jolla OY

• Nokia Corporation

• Hewlett Packard

• Qualcomm

• Samsung Electronics

• Canonical Ltd

• Access Co., Ltd

• AsusTek Computer Inc

• Huawei

• Mozilla

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com