Global Grain Protectants Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Pest, Grain Type, and Region.

Market Definition:

Grain protectants are important substances used to advance the shelf life of the grain. From the harvesting to the storage of grains, it is essential to do a few things, for example, protection from pest, fungus, and bacterial growth within the grain. Grain protectants support to protect grains from such infections. Well, protected grains can be warehoused for a long time or transported to another place.

Market Dynamics:

The essential for storage grains to control the impact of shifting market prices of grains is the main driving factor drive the growth of the market. Fluctuating environmental conditions and growing pollution are affecting the rise in bacterial and fungal infections that in order is enhancing the demand for pesticides worldwide. Also, increasing R&D activities for the production of a well-organized grain protectant is contributing to the growth of the market.

Farmers, traders, and stockiest store their farm products and grains items in warehouses until they receive appropriate market prices and demand exceeds the supply for those items. An additional challenge faced during the storing of grains is the post-harvest damage caused during the storage due to pest infestation. To overcome these challenges, grain protectants used to protect the grains from pest loss during storage, which in order, is driving the market growth in favour of grain protectants.

Conversely, continuous usage of chemical grain protectants has led to increasing insecticide resistance, as a result hindering the sales of chemical insecticides and the growth of the global grain protectants market. The key challenge which is faced by the producer is the availability of chemical residues used to protect the grains. The grain protectants market is expected to develop profitable for the vendors active in the global grain protectants market, due to the launch of advanced products that overcome the boundaries of banned grain protection chemicals.

Market Segmentation:

By type segment, the chemical type segment held the largest market share of the market in 2018, thanks to its high-effectiveness properties and various range of chemical compounds to avoid the attack of rodents, fungus, and insects, among others. The biological method is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the estimated period, on account of its environmentally friendly nature and less maximum residual levels (MRLs).

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the global grain protectants market by 2027, on account of the existence of many grain warehouses and grain processing plants. As well, the need to meet the standards while storage grains in warehouses and demand for food safety are the main reasons for boosting the sales of grain protectants in the North America region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the estimated period (2019-2027), because of the massive production of grains in the region and increasing the loss of grains during storing. Large agriculture zone and rising concern about food safety mainly in countries, like India and China are forcing the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Grain Protectants Market

Global Grain Protectants Market, By Type

• Chemical

o Insecticides

o Fumigants

o Rodenticides

• Physical

o Traps & baits

o Aeration

o Heat treatment

• Biological

o Microbials

o Botanicals

Global Grain Protectants Market, By Pest

• Insects

o Grain borers

o Weevils

o Beetles

o Moths

• Rodents

• Others (Fungal species, mites, and birds)

Global Grain Protectants Market, By Grain Type

• Corn

• Wheat

• Rice

• Others (sorghum, millets, barley, and oats)

Global Grain Protectants Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Grain Protectants Market

• Bayer

• Sumitomo Chemical

• DowDuPont

• BASF

• Nufarm

• UPL

• Syngenta

• FMC

• Degesch America

• Arysta LifeScience

• Central Life Sciences

• Hedley Technologies.

• Others

