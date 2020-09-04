Global Corrugated Handle Box Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Material, Capacity, Pattern, End-user, and Region.

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Corrugated Handle Box Market Outlook:

The corrugated handle box carries heavy loads of products with ease and also lightweight and low-cost as related to other packaging solutions. A corrugated handle box has a built-in handle for trouble-free convenience, which is generally devised of plastic. The corrugated handle box is durable and has printing abilities that improve its presence & utilisation. Corrugated box delivers product protection and necessitates an inner component for protection, similar to edge protectors and corrugated inserts, which help confirm the safety of brittle products. This box is used in industry sectors such as consumer goods, food industry, personal care, and also in the shipping of various products. Producers are using sustainable material over plastics to produce environmentally friendly corrugated handle boxes as plastics are the cause of creating landfill issues.

Corrugated Handle Box Market Dynamics:

The emergent e-commerce industry and the need for a sustainable packaging solution is a key factor driving the global corrugated handle box market. Producers are focusing on the making of recyclable and biodegradable solutions that can obstruct the adverse effects of plastic, which can help the demand of corrugated handle boxes and the same support the growth of the market. The corrugated boxes are mostly used for the appropriate handling and transportation of goods, for example, an online retailer is commonly concentrated on product safety. Therefore, they choose corrugated handle boxes as a solution for the secondary packaging of goods.

The growing retail and food industry is driving the corrugated handle box market. The several food franchises and the preference of the urban population toward ready-made food consumption are the factors that are driving the demand for corrugated handle boxes.

On the other hand, due to types of liquescent causing damage to the products stored, like corrugated handle boxes, and the handles can be broken if high force is applied to the box that can act as a restraint in the demand of a corrugated handle box.

Corrugated Handle Box Market Segmentation:

By the material, the corrugated board segment expected to hold the largest market share in the global corrugated handle box market. Higher demand for corrugated board, on account of the increasing applications of the product in the retail and food & beverage industries as it is generally used in secondary packaging for transportation of goods.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the global corrugated handle box market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The growing e-commerce sector, together with the retail industry mostly in countries, such as China and India is one of the key factors expected to force the demand for corrugated handle boxes in the region in the future.

North America is expected to register considerable growth in the corrugated handle box market. The region benefits from the existence of tier 1 corrugated handle box producers, for example, Reid Packaging (US), Allen Field Company, Inc. (the US), Planet Paper Box GROUP Inc. (Canada), and Riverside Paper Co., Inc. (US). These market players actively support their market position through strategic alliances to increase their global existence and develop new packaging solutions for their customers. The US market is expected to the leading in the North American market, in terms of revenue by 2027, and is expected to be the fastest-growing market in North America.

• In Sep 2019, CBS Packaging set up a new state of the art 2.5m BHS Corrugator, at a fully integrated plant in Birmingham.

• In Oct 2019, GWP Group, eco-friendly packaging, and materials handling specialist declared the launch of a new returnable packaging system for corrugated boxes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Corrugated Handle Box Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Corrugated Handle Box Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Corrugated Handle Box Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Corrugated Handle Box Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Corrugated Handle Box Market

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market, By Material

• Kraft Paper

• Containerboard

• Corrugated Board

• Recycled Paper

• Molded Fiber Pulp

• Others

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market, By Capacity

• < 5kg • 5 to 15 kg • > 15 to 30 kg

• > 30 to 45 kg

• > 50 kg

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market, By Pattern

• Plain

• Printed

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market, By End-User

• Agriculture Industry

• Chemical Industry

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

• Retail Industry

• Commercial Industry

• Other

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Corrugated Handle Box Market

• REID PACKAGING

• Allen Field Company Inc.

• Unicraft

• GWP Group

• Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and Packaging Co., Ltd

• WH Skinner

• CBS PACKAGING

• Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

• BR Engineering Plastics Private Limited

• FOREST PACKING GROUP CO., LTD.

• Kanak Nidhi Enterprise

• Others

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/66960

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com