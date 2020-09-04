Global Ultrasound Devices Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Device Portability, Application, and Region.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market was valued US$ 7.20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.80 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.46 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The Ultrasound is a medical imaging modality that uses high-frequency sound waves to do imaging of the internal organs of the body parts like liver, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, human fetus, and other organs.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, Dynamics:

An introduction of the technology advancement in ultrasound systems, a number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures, and demand for minimally invasive therapies are some of the prominent factors behind the global ultrasound devices market growth. In addition, growth in public & private investments and funds for the development of more advanced ultrasound devices in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the global market growth. Despite the condition of global economic uncertainty, the ultrasound devices market is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period by some of the prominent driving factors like the acute nature of ultrasound devices, integration of the artificial intelligence.

Currently, the rapid rate of prevalence & incidence rates of chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, and cancer are also boosting the market growth. The prevalence of cancer is becoming a major concern and more than 15 Million peoples have affected by chronic diseases across the globe. The demand for ultrasound imaging is increasing because of its requirement for early detection of disease and minimization of the cost of treating the diseases. On the other hand, lack of expertise and skilled professional are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, Segment Analysis:

The ultrasound devices are used in an array of applications from radiology, cardiology, and OB/GYN to wide range IoT clinical specialties. In addition, ultrasound devices are gaining acceptance in acute and primary care settings for guidance. The trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices are forecasted to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for the point of care testing, number of diagnosis procedures, technological development, and size reduction features of the ultrasound devices are expected to maximize the demand for the trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices. The latest generation of ultra-portable device has wide and large acceptance among the various diverse range of customers from emergency medicine physicians to office-based specialists, and primary care physicians. The large consumer base and availability of the trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices are expected to drive growth in the market.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, Regional Analysis:

The healthcare markets across the globe are affected by demographic developments, especially the world’s growing and aging population. The technology development in the healthcare device offers key opportunities for key players in the healthcare industry because of the demand for cost-efficient healthcare solutions. The economic development in developing countries is opening improved access to healthcare for many people. A significant investment in the expansion of private and public healthcare systems is driving demand for ultrasound devices and healthcare products & services across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of the government and private fund for R&D and the presence of the number of healthcare providers. The rising awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, the growing aged population in Japan and China, the introduction of the portability and 3D ultrasound attached smart devices are some of the prominent factors behind the regional market growth. In addition, a rise in birth rates and in-vitro fertilization treatment rates in developing economies like China and India are increasing the demand for ultrasound devices like sonography devices.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the investment towards various healthcare systems. A trend of taking up and embracing various innovative devices is expected to increase the demand for ultrasound devices. Many Healthcare facilities are increasingly concentrating on building efficient healthcare infrastructure to deliver enhanced workflow integration to their patients. Additionally, with an introduction of the innovative technological developed products which are also expected to witness the booming and huge growth during the forecasted period. For instance, Canon Medical Systems Corporation has launched an innovative ultrasound system, which delivers a good and superior kind of performance for multiple clinical uses at an affordable point.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ultrasound Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Ultrasound Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ultrasound Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ultrasound Devices Market

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Product

• Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

 2D Imaging Systems

 3D & 4D Imaging Systems

 Doppler Imaging

• Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

 Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Device Portability

• Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

• Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Application

• Gynecology/Obstetrics

• Musculoskeletal

• Radiology

• Critical Care

• Other Applications

Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ultrasound Devices Market

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Mindray Medical International Ltd

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• Hologic Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Esaote Spa

• Fukuda Denshi

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

