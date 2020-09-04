Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow around US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Post-harvest treatment manages protection and improves the quality of the product, for example, fruits, vegetables, and others. The basic post-harvest technologies consist of physical, chemical & gaseous treatment, edible coatings, and temperature management with heat and irradiation that helps in restoring antimicrobials, antioxidants, and permits anti-browning. Post-harvest treatment is considered to reduce losses and maintain the better quality during the supply chain.

As stated by published document of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation, Global quantitative food losses & waste per year approximately 30% for cereals, 40-50% for root crops, fruits, and vegetables, 20% for oilseeds, meat, and dairy and more 35% for fish. Therefore, demand for post-harvest treatment products is expected to grow and individuals supplementary expected to move focus on reducing post-harvest losses.

The demand for post-harvest treatment for food, vegetables, and fruits in order to improve their nutritional value is an important factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global post-harvest treatment market in the future. Also, a rising consciousness and need for post-harvest losses are expected to force the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. The current trend for this market is consumers are moving in the direction of the consumption of organic fruits & vegetables and advanced post-harvest treatment solutions to decrease food wastage.

On the other hand, the absence of efficient infrastructure for post-harvest devices, severe government regulations related to the quality of food, and lack of consciousness about losses after harvest, are some of the factors that may hamper demand for post-harvest treatment.

By type, the coatings segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global post-harvest treatment market by 2027. Coatings help to reduce the breakdown of fruits & vegetables and delay softening and developing in addition to maintains the color, firmness, and taste of fruits & vegetables.

Region-wise, the market in the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue. Large-scale production of fruits & vegetables, increasing export scenarios, and fluctuating concentration on decreasing post-harvest losses in countries, such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of the post-harvest treatment market in the region. New advanced treatment methods are also expected to positively influence the growth of the global post-harvest treatment market in the region.

Europe is expected to witness enough growth in the global market, in terms of revenue by 2027, thanks to the demand for food safety, superiority, and shelf life of fruits & vegetables in the region. North America is expected to show significant growth because of the increasing processed food & beverage sector and the demand for fresh fruits & vegetables.

Industry News

Recently, the company Marrone Bio, declared that its sanitizer product Jet-Oxide acknowledged the US EPA permission for use on industrial hard surfaces for human coronaviruses on Mar 23, 2020.

Jet-Oxide, a fast-acting, easy-to-use post-harvest sanitizer & industrial antiseptic, is used to treat raw, natural fruits & vegetables, along with surface equipment, and machinery that produces come across during processing and packaging. Likewise, Jet-Oxide can deliver superb sanitation treatment for fruits & vegetables during storage.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market, By Type

• Cleaners

• Coatings/Wax

• Ethylene Blockers

• Fungicides

• Sprout Inhibitors

• Others

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market, By Application

• Fruits

o Pomes

o Bananas

o Berries

o Citrus Fruits

o Mangoes

o Others

• Vegetables

o Potatoes

o Tomatoes

o Onions

o Others

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market

• Pace International

• DECCO – UPL

• JBT Corporate

• Syngenta

• DowDupont

• Xeda International

• Colin Campbell Chemicals Pty Ltd

• AgroFresh

• FMC Corporation

• Nufarm

• Bayer

• Fomesa Fruitech

• Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

• Futureco Bioscience S.A.

