Sodium Sulfur Battery Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Power Rating, by Application, and by Region

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 14.90% from 2019-2027. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market.

Sodium Sulfur battery is a kind of molten-salt battery manufactured from fluid sodium and sulfur. This kind of battery holds vigorous energy density, high performance of charge or discharge, and longevity. It is manufactured from low priced materials and is joined in a sodium sulfur battery which is an energy depository structure build on electrochemical charge and discharge responses that take place between a positive electrode that is basically build of molten sulfur and a negative electrode that is build of molten sodium.

Market Dynamics

Rising Sustainable energy expenditure and depletion in cost due to technological development and enlarged distribution are some of the important factors operating the sodium sulfur battery market. So, to give dependable and fast power distribution to the households who are not adjusted to the internal grid appropriately, the electric power department is facing demand to attach these households with separated grids which are standalone and are involved in small power creation of 10 kW to 10 MW and are mainly positioned at in rural zones. Such type of power creation administration is applicable in Southeast Asian zones as the governments have been striving to enhance the electrification prices in the Southeast Asian nations. Furthermore, the electricity created is mainly from sustainable energy resources like solar, wind, and hydro. The major element of any microgrid is the energy storage equipment. But, investigation and securing costs, cyclical conservation, implementation unreachable locations, and agreements on distributed energy storage are probably to hinder the development of the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market.

Market Segmentation

The Sodium Sulfur battery market is segregated into Power Rating (Up to 100 MW, 11-25 MW, and 25-30 MW), Application (Grid and Standalone Systems, Space, and Transport and Heavy Machines), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). 25-30 MW is dominating the market as these batteries are progressively obtaining profits from electric efficiency as a power system solution for sustainable energy origins. Furthermore, these kinds of accumulators control an excessive current mass, longer growth rate, and uncomplicated producing plan in large scale implementations. As per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the total present-day implemented dimensions of sodium sulfur batteries in North America and Europe were 37 MW and 20 MW independently in 2020. All these elements will operate the market for this specific power rating in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the utilization of sodium batteries in different implementations in order to give the bulk capacity to the load with a new regulation developing to carry the increasing energy demands is also estimated to raise the development of the Sodium sulfur battery market in the forthcoming future.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Sodium Sulfur battery market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to be the dominant region in the Sodium Sulfur battery market. U.S and Asia Pacific zone are estimated to observe the highest development rate in the forthcoming year due to the development in utility implementations. North America is estimated to develop at a remarkable CAGR in the forthcoming year due to the developing urbanization and quick acquiring of Sodium Sulfur batteries. Europe is also estimated to observe substantial development in the forthcoming year because of the increasing demand for energy storage implementations and technological revolutions. Sodium Sulfur batteries are utilized in the pilot projects to grow a long-lasting utility power capacity because of its increasing regulation of 70% excessive longevity. The world’s highest sodium sulfur battery in amenity is in Texas, utilized for augmenting the power grid. Some of the implementation zones include wind power equalization and energy time transfer, frequency power, sustainable power distribution system at th off grid, and high planning function of the diesel power generator.

Sodium Sulfur Battery Projects in China

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market1

Key Developments

POSCO is working on innovating new technologies to enhance the sodium sulfur battery market and large sodium sulfur batteries have been produced in Japan for energy storage in the energy distribution function.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Sodium Sulfur Battery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Voltage, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Sodium Sulfur Battery Market make the report investor’s guide. ”

Scope of Sodium Sulfur Battery Market

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market, By Power Rating

• Up to 100 MW

• 11-25 MW

• 25-50 MW

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market, By Application

• Grid and Standalone Systems

• Space

• Transport and Heavy machines

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Sodium Sulfur Battery Market, Key Players

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• KEMET Electronics Corporation

• GE Energy Storage

• Eagle Picher Technologies LLC

• Ceramatec Inc.

• Siheyuan Electric Co., Ltd

• FIAMM Group

• POSCO

