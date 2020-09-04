Global Decorative Tiles Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, End-User, Application, and Region.

Global decorative tiles market was valued US$ 73.5 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 80.22 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during a forecast period.

A tile is a thin object usually square or rectangular in shape. Decorative tiles are manufactured by using porcelain, marble, ceramic, and stones. The aforesaid tiles are designed specifically to meet the construction demand by the consumer. These tiles are designed to decorate floors and walls, thus enhancing the appearance and value of infrastructure.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Bending interest towards decorative products and a rise in DIY activity amongst the population is expected to drive the decorative tiles market in future years. A mounting requirement for the construction of the residential building, healthcare sector, and institutional buildings will contribute to the growth. From developing regions China has the world’s largest tile manufacturing industries. China has documented approximately 40-45% of market share in the year 2019. Several leading manufacturers are Grupo Lamosa, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, NITCO Tiles, China Ceramics Co., Ltd, and others. The emergent acceptance of 3D-printed tiles is one of the foremost trends observed in the decorative tiles market. Mounting demand for decorative tiles, owed to their dye and scrape resistance and ability to imitate the appearance of more expensive natural stone and hardwood tiles, considered as one key factor which is predicted to boost the acceptance of above-mentioned tiles in the next few years. High demand for tiles like ceramic, stone, porcelain in which decorative tiles is primarily used in the residential and non-industrial sector is helping this market to grow. Development in infrastructure and construction industries, especially in developing countries considered a major key factor to drive the decorative tiles market. Furthermore, rapid development across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further attracting the vendors present in the market to invest.

Decorative Tiles Market Segment analysis:

By End-Users, the residential sector is expected to dominate the decorative tile market during the forecast period. As decorative tiles are available in attractive printing, color, size suitable for both industrial and residential sectors. The low cost of portable cement material as compare to other building materials is attracting the vendors and expected to grow at a constant rate in the coming years. Ongoing construction activity across the globe is growing rapidly along with an increase in the growth of housing units is likely to further push the growth of decorative tiles in the projected period.

Decorative Tiles Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the decorative tiles market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors to the decorative tiles market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The residential sector in countries across the region observers a high demand for decorative tiles. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn in while in India, the market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Decorative Tiles Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Decorative Tiles Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Decorative Tiles Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Decorative Tiles Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Decorative Tiles Market

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By Type

• Ceramic Wall Tiles

• Vinyl Wall Tiles

• Stone Wall Tiles

• Others

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By Application

• Flooring

• Wall Coverings

• Others

Global Decorative Tiles Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Decorative Tiles Market,

• Mohawk Industries

• Grupo Lamosa

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited

• NITCO Tiles

• China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

• Johnson Tiles

• Ceramica Saloni

• Florida Tiles

• Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

• Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

• Crossville Inc.

• Florim Ceramiche

• Iris Ceramica

