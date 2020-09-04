Global Micro and Nano PLC Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Offering, Architecture, Industry, and Region.

Global micro and nano PLC market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Programmable logic controller (PLC) is an industrial digital computer that is specifically designed to automate various industrial manufacturing processes such as wastewater treatment plants, assembly lines, an ore processing plant, and robotic devices. Micro and nano PLC small programmable logic controllers are designed to use in small machines such as smart relays, and many others.

Market Dynamics

A growing market for PLC and wide-scale adoption of micro and nano PLC for applications such as security systems, conveyor automation, and parking and building IoT lighting is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of building and home automation systems across the world, rising demand for compact automation solutions, and growing market for IoT connected home appliances are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, micro and nano PLC provide various economical solutions, compact packaging, ease of use and integrated I/O and communication which make them a perfect choice for industrial and building applications.

However, growing security risks and high initial costs required for the expansion of micro and nano PLC are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market: Segmentation Analysis

By architecture, the modular segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of modular PLCs in complex processes is attributed to the growth of the market. The Modular architecture of PLCs is a system module that allows multiple additions of the PLC system using various modules. Increasing demand for modular PLC from the manufacturing industry to the control process line as it can be used where the number of input and output modules are required is expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

By application, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2019. Early adoption of micro and nano PLCs by the automotive industry to reduce the time associated with the assembling process and relatively to increase productivity is attributed to the growth of the market. However, home and building automation segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Micro and nano PLC are widely used in the industrial and building automation systems. Growing adoption of micro and nano PLCs for building automation in applications such as in solar collectors for energy saving, in the gate control system, for staircase light control system, and in water supply control system is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of home, building, and industrial automation system across the United States.

Growing automotive industry, supportive government conferences, events and programs, rising servicing and automation demands and large-scale adoption smart home appliances and control systems by consumers across the region are propelling the growth of the market.

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market: Key Development

In Nov 2019, Mitsubishi Electric has launched the FX5UC series of Micro PLC which is the company’s most powerful, compact, and smallest PLC to date.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Micro and Nano PLC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Micro and Nano PLC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Micro and Nano PLC Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro and Nano PLC Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Micro and Nano PLC Market

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market, By Type

• Micro PLC

• Nano PLC

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market, By Architecture

• Fixed PLC

• Modular

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Chemicals & Fertilizers

• Food &Beverages

• Home & Building Automation

• Metals & Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pulp & Paper

• Power

• Water & Wastewater

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Micro and Nano PLC Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Eaton Corporation

• Panasonic

• Siemens AG

• General Electric

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd

• IDEC Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• B&R Industrial Automation

• Bosch Rexroth

• Alstom

North America

• Echelon

• Maxim Integrated Products

Europe

• Devolo

• Festo

• SPiDCOM

Asia Pacific

• Keyence Corporation

• Koyo Electronics Corporation Limited

• Delta

South America & MEA

• AGE Technologies

