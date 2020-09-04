Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Application, End-User, and Region.

Global active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamp market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/67132

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Active matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamps are the light lamps that are usually positioned in the front head of a vehicle such as a car, to light up the road ahead. They are generally known as headlights.

Market Dynamics

A growing market for the automotive industry across the globe and increasing production of automotive cars by leading manufacturers are the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. AMLCD is one of the mature and cost-effective technologies which is highly adopted in the headlamps of the vehicles to help the driver or the person who is driving a car to achieve the best possible front view of the road. Rising development car headlamp by using LCD technology, growing research and development activities in LCD technology such as HD-LCD and increasing demand for highly bright light solutions for vehicles are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, rising preference towards LED headlamps by many manufacturers is a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market. Increasing the adoption of LED lighting solutions almost in all application areas is hindering the growth of the market on a great level.

Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, glare-free high beam segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A glare-free high beam headlamp is an active illumination control approach based on camera which noticeably shades slices and spots from the high beam pattern to safeguard other road or street users from glare and it continuously provides car driver an improved viewing range. Thus, growing introduction of glare-free high beam system-based LCD headlamps by car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, and more is attributed to the growth of the market.

By end-user, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Commercial vehicles are the type of vehicles that are mostly used for the transportation of goods. Increasing demand for high-performance headlamp solution to avoid certain road accidents while transporting goods on domestic as well as the international levels is attributed to the growth of the market. Also, rising initiatives and investments by the government to enhance the driving experience is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/67132

Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for automotive industry across the region. Also growing production of vehicles by these countries is driving the growth of the market. China is the world leader in manufacturing of various motor vehicles. China with production of 25 Mn motor vehicles, Japan with 9.5 Mn, India with 4.6 Mn and South Korea with 4.5 Mn total vehicles has dominated the automotive market in 2018. Thus, the growing demand of headlamps by manufacturers based in these countries is impelling the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market

Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market, By Application

• Glare-free high beam

• Bending light

• Highlighting of obstacles

• Others

Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market, By End-User

• Commercial vehicle

• Passenger vehicle

Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market, Key Players

Global Players

• HELLA GmbH & Co

• Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• BMW

• General Electric Company

• OSRAM Light AG

• Volkswagen

• Audi

• Mercedes-Benz

• Honda

• Nissan

• XX

• XX

North America

• Delta Tech Industries LLC

• Rockleigh Industries, Inc

• Atlas Specialty Lighting

• XX

• XX

Europe

• TYC Europe

• Avia Trucks

• ACMAT

• XX

• XX

Asia Pacific

• Daihatsu

• Force Motors

• Mitsubishi Fuso

• XX

• XX

South America & MEA

• Tata Motors Africa

• UD Trucks

• XX

• XX

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-active-matrix-lcd-amlcd-headlamp-market/67132/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com