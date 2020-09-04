Global Automotive Wheel Hub Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Automotive Wheel Hub Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn. \

The location of Wheel Hub is located between brake discs or drums to drive axles. A wheel is fitted on a wheel hub using bolts. In terms of design, the wheel hub comes with splined teeth end, which will connect to the drive axle. The entire assembly of the wheel hub and drive axle spins along with the wheel and powering the wheel to rotate. Roller type bearing is used in hub and shaft assembly for smooth running. The axle is mounted to the chassis with the help of holding bracket; and the wheel is mounted on the wheel hub assembly.

The Asia Pacific and Latin America are driving the production of vehicles owing to rising disposable income and will fuel wheel hub market. NSK Ltd. have introduced the wheel hub assembly with integrated active and passive sensor which will boost the wheel hub market. The automobile market is focusing on reducing weight of vehicle to increase fuel efficiency these will increase the growth of the aluminum Wheel market and lightweight hub market.

Global Automotive Wheel Hub Market: Technology advancement

Second Generation Wheel Hub Unit:

• A sequence of lightweight bearing and its maintenance-free characteristic with competitive cost to first-generation bearing.

• BMI (Bearing Manufacturer India) introduced second-generation bearing. It possess features like factory set preloading and newly designed retaining ring that will secure the bearing in a carrier. This will eliminate the clamping unit need.

Manual locking hub

The manual locking hub is found in four-wheel drive systems. This manual hub can be disconnected from four-wheel drive system manually. For disconnecting driver needs to come out of the vehicle and manually turn off the knob of the hub with hand. The manual locking hub is more durable than automatic ones because it has fewer complex parts.

Automatic locking hub

The Automatic locking hub is controlled by ECU (Electronic Control Unit). The automatic locking hubs can be connected or disconnected by pushing a button. Some of the four-wheel drive systems hubs can engage hub to a flywheel. Though some of the system needs a quick stop to trigger hub engagement. Automatic locking hubs have an upper hand over the manual locking hub is that it has ease of use.

Classic Hubs & Universal Disc Hubs

The Asia Pacific region has a very strong position in automotive sector than other regions. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea have many of the best car manufacturing companies which are global leaders and showing continuous growth. At the end of 2019 Toyota Motor Japan was ranked 2nd best car manufacturer on the global platform. Hyundai Motor South Korea’s well-known brand stands 3rd largest manufacturer in the global level. (SAIC) Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation has every time displaying an increase in revenue. Remarkably ASEAN countries like Myanmar, Vietnam, and Malaysia also showing a good growth rate of vehicle manufacturing.

Asia Pacific segment will be major player in the automotive wheel hub market is expected to be major share in market during the forecast period due to high vehicle production volume in China & India.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Automotive Wheel Hub market size. By the end-user, the Passenger Vehicle segment was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Wheel Hub Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Wheel Hub Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Wheel Hub Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Wheel Hub Market

Automotive Wheel Hub Market, by Product Type

• Steel Wheel

• Aluminum Wheel

Automotive Wheel Hub Market, by End User

• Passenger Vehicles

• Medium Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

• Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Wheel Hub Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Wheel Hub Market

• Dicastal

• Superior

• Enkei

• Maxion

• Zenix

• CMW

• Accuride

• Borbet

• Ronal

• Alcoa

• Lioho

• Uniwheel

• Faway

• Azusa Engineering Inc

• Scotia Technology

• Jay-Em Aerospace, Inc

• Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake

• NTN USA

