Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Others)

Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026



Connected devices are now a part of our lives. Since 2006, the internet of things has grown from almost 2 billion devices to around 6.4 billion. Yet it is not only consumer applications that are accounting for this huge number of devices providing opportunities for other verticals as well.

Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market ,OfferingIoT devices are bringing contextual data, information and automated functions to other environments. Factories, retail stores, and distribution centres are all benefitting from the introduction of new devices hitting the market.

However, there are still some big barriers preventing this growth. The most prevalent challenge is connectivity. Devices located in hard-to-reach or rural areas are difficult to connect through traditional cellular technologies, especially when powered by a single-cell battery – that’s where LPWA networks come in.

Maximize Market Research, a Asia Pacific market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market outlook. It is usually done remaining at par with the technological evolution and developments done in the field of IoT in terms of technology especially across the operating system functionalities being modified as per the IoT device type used by customers. Report segments Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market by offering, type, application, and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain market positioning of competitors.

Many devices operate simultaneously because of the advanced co-existence mechanisms in the LTE standard and licensed-band operation, as is already proven today with the large number of cell phones used concurrently within a small area.

In terms of type, the 2G market segment held the largest market share in 2016 followed by 3G. 2G is widely adopted across different IoT applications because of low cost chipset together with majority of connected devices in IoT requiring low data transfer rate. However, NB-IoT is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2016 and 2024. NB-IoT specifically targets low throughput IoT applications. It is perceived to have low cost and coverage advantages over LTE-M (also known as LTE-MTC), supporting a wide range of IoT applications.

On the basis of industry, the energy segment held one of the largest and significant shares for 2016. The increasing adoption of smart meters and grids drives the growth of cellular IoT modules in energy industry. The growth for energy management, together with increasing demand for green homes, drives the overall demand for building automation market.

Deployment of smart city and smart infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and India boosted the overall growth for the forecast period. For APAC enterprises, key strategic IoT drivers are cost and efficiency-related where the major challenges are data/network security and ongoing costs. Enterprise IoT spend levels are also relatively low in APAC. Global cloud and IT vendors are emerging as leading IoT providers in APAC, thanks to best-in-class technology and integration capabilities.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

• Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market ,Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

•Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market , Type:

o 2G

o 3G

o 4G

o 5G

o NB–LTE–M

o NB–IoT

o LTE–M

•Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market ,Application:

o Environment Monitoring

o Automotive & Transportation

o Energy

o Manufacturing

o Consumer Electronics

o Building Automation

o Agriculture

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Others

Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market Key Players Operating in the Market:

• Soracom

• Ericsson

• Softbank

• AT&T

• Orange

• Telefonica

• Texas Instruments

• ZTE Corporation

• Sequans Communication

• Mistbase Communication System

• Mediatek Inc.

• Commsolid GmbH

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Sierra Wireless

• Gemalto NV

• Telit Communications PLC

• U–Blox Holding AG

• Huawei

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/asia-pacific-cellular-iot-market/10772/

