Europe IoT Automotive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Europe IoT Automotive Market was valued at 5.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.Europe IoT Automotive Market, Communication TypeThe Europe IoT Automotive is segmented by is segmented by application (infotainment, navigation, and telematics), connectivity form (embedded, tethered, and integrated), communication type (in-vehicle, vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure), offering (hardware, software, service), and by Region (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others).

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Europe IoT Automotive Market outlook. The report encompasses the Europe IoT Automotive Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry.

The Internet of Things enables transformational change, and that the automotive sector is changing rapidly. IoT-related technologies in the automotive sector will draw the map for the industry to follow, and the connected cars will play a major role on the roads and in the economy of the upcoming future. The power struggle happening in between automakers and software developers shows the ongoing transformation which is further expected to provide different opportunities in the future as well.

Autonomous driving has been the topic of conversation since Google began to conduct an experiment with its self-driving cars. The Waymo vehicle recently has made certain development and has actually made some new sensors built into the vehicles. This will likely create numerous opportunities for customers throughout the world as well as for the manufacturers. Benefits of self-driving cars include minimalizing accidents caused by drowsiness, reassuring customers to be more productive as they can use their driving time to focus on other activities and allowing drivers to be more social with their passengers.

Importantly, the integration of now-commonplace AIs will bring machine learning and predictive capabilities in our cars and lives, enabling them to personalize the complete driving experience. From the set-up of the car seat to the in-vehicle infotainment as well as the app-preference the IoT connectivity will deliver real-time information and configure the car’s services accordingly.

With the connectivity and software entering cars and manufacturing organizations, both IT and data security have become a pressing concern. Fortunately, there’s another technology which is coming up to counterfeit the problems and is called blockchain. The technology of using encryption solution to secure digital payments might be used soon enough to authenticate drivers, cars and car parts, data transmissions, as well as other parts of the digitized auto industry.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe IoT Automotive Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe IoT Automotive Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe IoT Automotive Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe IoT Automotive Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

• Europe IoT Automotive Market, Application

o Infotainment

o Navigation

o Telematics

• Connectivity Form

o Embedded

o Tethered

o Integrated

• Europe IoT Automotive Market, Communication Type

o In-Vehicle

o Vehicle to Vehicle

o Vehicle to Infrastructure

• Europe IoT Automotive Market, Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Service

Key Players operating in the Europe IoT Automotive Market:

• General Motors

• Mercedes Benz

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Schaeffler Group

• GFK

• CarFit

• Xesol Innovation

• Google Inc

• RideLogic

• Evoke Motorcycles

• IBM

• Apple

• Accenture

• Audi AG

• Microsoft

• Hyundai

• Atooma

• DashRoad

• AppyParking

• CarIQ

