Europe Cellular IoT Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Europe Cellular IoT Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecast period of 2019 and 2026.



As demand for ubiquitous connectivity for IoT devices gets ever stronger, cellular networks can deliver reliable and secure IoT services using existing network infrastructure.

Europe Cellular IoT Market, OfferingWhereas the early days of the internet were about connecting people, we now talk about connecting things. The primary technology for connecting people today is cellular. Massive investments have been made in spectrum allocations and network deployments to ensure good coverage for the entire population in most countries. The same networks can now be leveraged to connect things.

The hype around Internet of Things (IoT) together with its tremendous potential to revolutionize machine-to-machine and human communications has reached its peak. Factors such as numerous technology vendors prodding towards different variants of emerging technologies for capitalizing gains remains a key aspect.

With the increased pervasiveness of cellular connectivity together with the ready availability of extensive networks, and mobile broadband is expected to grow in significance for the overall market. Despite the huge cellular network present across the world, quality of service and connectivity remains an issue in IoT market.

Maximize Market Research, a Europe market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Europe Cellular IoT Market outlook. It is usually done remaining at par with the technological evolution and developments done in the field of IoT in terms of technology especially across the operating system functionalities being modified as per the IoT device type used by customers. Report segments Europe Cellular IoT Market by offering, type, application, and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Europe Cellular IoT Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain market positioning of competitors.

As cellular networks already cover 90 percent of the world’s population and can now be offered in low complexity, low power variants, cellular technology is a great choice for the world’s IoT needs, both now and in the future.

In terms of type, the 2G market segment held the largest market share in 2016 followed by 3G. 2G is widely adopted across different IoT applications because of low cost chipset together with majority of connected devices in IoT requiring low data transfer rate making it an ideal connectivity technology.

On the basis of industry, the energy segment held one of the largest and significant shares for 2016. The increasing adoption of smart meters and grids drives the growth of cellular IoT modules in energy industry. However, building automation is expected to grow at one of the fastest rates. The growth for energy management, together with increasing demand for green homes, drives the overall demand for building automation market.

Europe accounted for a significant market share of the Europe Cellular IoT Market. The UK, Germany, and France formed some of the major contributor to the overall growth of cellular IoT market in Europe. Investment from government towards implementation of IoT in building automation and utilities together with the use of open standards based on existing infrastructure, means coverage or reaching virtually everywhere where people live have provided numerous opportunities for the overall growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe Cellular IoT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

• Europe Cellular IoT Market, Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

•Europe Cellular IoT Market, Type:

o 2G

o 3G

o 4G

o 5G

o NB–LTE–M

o NB–IoT

o LTE–M

• Europe Cellular IoT Market, Application:

o Environment Monitoring

o Automotive & Transportation

o Energy

o Manufacturing

o Consumer Electronics

o Building Automation

o Agriculture

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Others

Europe Cellular IoT Market Key Players operating in the market:

• Sonovate

• Vodafone

• Farnell

• Arkessa

• CommSolid

• Efento

• Texas Instruments

• ZTE Corporation

• Sequans Communication

• Mistbase Communication System

• Mediatek Inc.

• Commsolid GmbH

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Sierra Wireless

• Gemalto NV

• Telit Communications PLC

• U–Blox Holding AG

• Intel Corporation

• AT&T

