North America IoT Automotive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (U.S. and Canada)

North America IoT Automotive Market was valued at 6.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

The North America IoT Automotive is segmented by the application (infotainment, navigation, and telematics), connectivity form (embedded, tethered, and integrated), communication type (in-vehicle, vehicle to vehicle, a vehicle to infrastructure), offering (hardware, software, service), and region (US, Canada)

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current North America IoT Automotive Market outlook. The report encompasses the North America IoT Automotive Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry.

Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the North America IoT Automotive Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.

The connected vehicle has been the most noticeable and important example of the Internet of Things technology in the changing business scenario. As cars become increasingly software-driven, the actual IoT developments in the auto industry are behind the scenes, as more number of automakers and software providers both target the same thing. With IoT applications the automotive industry has undergone advances in everything from sensors to artificial intelligence to big-data analysis across a variety of objects, from wristwatches to road signs that are connected as well as smart.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) technology are two key technologies for the North America IoT Automotive Market and are expected to hold the significant share for the market as well. This allows the car to communicate with other cars as well as with the infrastructure like traffic lights. Vehicle speed and the distance to other vehicles can also get adjusted immediately in response to conditions on the road. Voice recognition is another booming technology that allows drivers to communicate with a virtual personal assistant to schedule meetings and send text messages without hampering the vehicle control. The automated and connected vehicle’s navigation system guides the car through traffic delivering everything a person needs is at their command.

Driverless cars, AI interfaces, telematics, vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity, sensor application, totally connected car, and bran to vehicle technology are some of the biggest trends to change the automotive industry post application of IoT. The connected car has evolved in distinct stages over the last few decades that show advances both in terms of technology and the ecosystem in which that technology functions. At each stage, there are new features and services added to the growing connected car product portfolio, including the new ecosystem players as well as, business models and supporting technologies.

As the limits of automobile business is dwindling and as the new competitors enter the market, the traditional members are figuring out how to flourish within the innovative interruption. Electronics, media communications and insurance agencies and developing new companies are joining the race to discover better approaches to draw in and energize buyers to raise encounters with automotive. The IOT in automotive industry involves a wide range of companies and firms present in the development, design, marketing, manufacturing, and selling of vehicles. The North America IoT Automotive Market is likely to experience an upturn with the industry expert estimating that in future every car will be connected with each other in some way or the other.

Market Scope:

•North America IoT Automotive Market, Application

o Infotainment

o Navigation

o Telematics

• Connectivity Form

o Embedded

o Tethered

o Integrated

• North America IoT Automotive Market, Communication Type

o In-Vehicle

o Vehicle to Vehicle

o Vehicle to Infrastructure

•North America IoT Automotive Market, Offering

o Hardware

o Software

o Service

Key Players operating in the market:

• General Motors

• Audi AG

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• TOMTOM N.V.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Vodafone Group

• Microsoft Corp.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Google Inc.

• Thales SA

• AT&T Inc.

• Apple Inc.

