North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (U.S. and Canada)

North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX% between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.



North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market End-useThe North America IoT in renewable energy is segmented by Solution (Analytic Software, Hardware Platform, Service, Connectivity), by Applications (Pipeline, Refineries, Grid Control, Digital Oilfield, Others), by End-Use (Oil & Gas, Solar, Wind, Others) and by Region (US, Canada).

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with the dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market outlook. Report encompasses the North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market positioning of competitors.

Renewable sources of energy comprising of solar energy, wind energy, or hydro energy are the ones needed urgently for the future as the traditional sources of energy including fossil fuels like coal and petroleum are fast depleting. However, harnessing green energy has a problem as it is not stable, especially as optimization is the key to moving away from conventional energy sources and opt for the alternative ones. The technology such as the internet of things (IoT), and machine learning have come to help in harnessing clean power along with optimization facilitating better utilization of resources. Technologies such as the IoT aid in the smooth running of devices for performing efficiently and remove sudden increases in power demand.

Demand-oriented system, of the renewable energy in North America are being developed which obligates the grid to understand and deliver users’ energy requirements at any time, making IoT devices a vital part of this complete process. IoT devices become part of a smart grid, connecting a wide range of devices using a more responsive system. The renewable energy has difficulties in harnessing but once properly improvised can help tackle the world-wide increasing energy crisis. By turning on and off, as per the energy supply, these modern IoT devices enable us to take advantage of a more flexible yet less reliable energy source that comprises of the natural elements.

One of the most obvious criticisms of renewable energy are the difficulties in controlling the natural forces. Industrial-scale energy storage is neither economical nor completely efficient meaning not complete guarantee of an energy supply in all conditions. However in a world of smart and connected devices, ability to adjust power consumption as per energy availability and cost would be less of an issue. North America especially US has been keen on developing technologies not only for the present but for the future as well. Companies here are focusing on natural resources that are fast depleting and are thus focusing on developing technologies that is sustainable, thereby boosting the overall demand for North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market.

One such example would be Cisco that provides a great example of loT at work. A devastating ice storm bring down miles of power lines, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power. The company is developing an optimally connected system that allows for faster triage, better collaborative decision-making, improved communications, and a more productive workforce response. Energy operators using this technology can find ways to optimize investments across new and existing facilities thus integrating more distributed energy resources onto the power grid.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market Solution:

o Analytic Software

o Hardware Platform

o Service

o Connectivity

North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market ,Application:

o Pipeline

o Refineries

o Grid Control

o Digital Oilfield

o Others

North America IoT in Renewable Energy Market End-use:

o Oil & Gas

o Solar

o Wind

o Others

Key Players operating in the Market:

• Cisco

• Fathym

• AT&T

• Intel Corporation

• PV Tech

• Algo Engines

• S2E Technologies Inc.

• 3E

• AGT International

• Maven Systems

• Northwest Analytics

• Davra Networks

• Flutura

• IBM

• ILS Technology

• SAP

• Symboticware

• Wind River

• General Electric

• DHL

