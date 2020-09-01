5G Network Testing Solutions Market is Expected to Touch at a Healthy CAGR of +31% by 2025 | Keysight Technologies, Rohde and Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions

A new report titled Global 5G Network Testing Solutions Market has been recently added to the database repository of Market research Inc.

5G Network Testing Solutions Market is expected to reach USD +123billion by the end of 2025 with +31% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2025.

5G networks achieve these higher data rates by using higher frequency radio waves, in or near the millimeter wave band around 28 and 39 GHz while previous cellular networks used frequencies in the microwave band between 700 MHz and 3 GHz. Fifth-generation wireless (5G) is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks.

5G Network Testing SolutionsMarket Can Be Segmented As:

This report studies the 5G Network Testing Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G Network Testing Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

By Leading Players:

Keysight Technologies, Rohde and Schwarz, VIAVI Solutions, Spirent Communications, LitePoint, Infovista

Market Segment by Type:

Network Analysers, Signal Analysers, Signal Generators, Oscilloscope

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

IT and Telecommunication,Automotive,Healthcare,Media and Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Researchers of the report throw light on economic factors which are affecting the progress of the market.

