Global Automotive Ethernet Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Bandwidth, Vehicle Type, Application and, Region.

Global Automotive Ethernet Market was valued US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 21.56% during forecast period.

The increase in demand for luxury vehicles will propel the growth prospects for the global automotive Ethernet market in the upcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for the continual growth in the luxury vehicle market is the growing population of high-net-worth individuals across the world. Moreover, one of the major sectors that came forward to adopt new technology like the Ethernet technology is the Luxury and premium vehicles sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31850

However, intricacy in migration from traditional in-vehicle connectivity technologies to Ethernet is the major restraint factor in the market for automotive Ethernet. Interoperability among components and application computability, a proliferation of security attacks are the challenges faced by the automotive Ethernet market.

1Gbps Ethernet bandwidth is the fastest growing segments in the automotive Ethernet market owing to the growing need for high-speed connectivity in the vehicles. 1Gbps Ethernet proposals higher bandwidth and low latency for automotive applications, specifically ADAS and infotainment systems.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment is expected to have the highest market share in the automotive Ethernet market globally. The OEMs are re-engineering in-car infrastructure to support next-generation connected car & autonomous vehicles. Vehicles are now included with high-tech devices, with a platform for in-vehicle communication.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific expected to dominate the market for an automotive Ethernet during the forecast period. The income per capita has shown growth in developing countries such as China and India. Hence, automotive OEMs have huge opportunities in the Asia Pacific to drive business revenue. Automotive OEMs are focusing more on safety and security features to improve the consumer experience.

A recent development in automotive Ethernet market. In September 2018, NXP acquired OmniPHY, an automotive Ethernet sub-solution supplier. Following this acquisition, the company would increase speed its growth in in-vehicle networks. OmniPHY was one of the innovative vendors in the automotive Ethernet market globally.

Various prominent players operating in the global automotive Ethernet market. Microchip Technology is an American semiconductor industrial manufacturing company. The company is a leading provider of microcontrollers and analogue and flash IP solutions.

Broadcom is an American semiconductor company, which is generally involved in the manufacture of networking devices. Its product portfolio contains Gigabit Ethernet, integrated circuits, cable converter box, wireless networks, cable modems, network switches, VoIP, and other devices.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Ethernet Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Automotive Ethernet Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31850

Scope of the Global Automotive Ethernet Market

Global Automotive Ethernet Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation

o Training and Support

Global Automotive Ethernet Market, By Bandwidth

• 10Mbps

• 100Mbps

• 1Gbps

• 2.5/5/10Gbps

Global Automotive Ethernet Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Farming and Off-Highway Vehicles

Global Automotive Ethernet Market, By Application

• Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

• Infotainment

• Powertrain

• Body and Comfort

• Chassis

Global Automotive Ethernet Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Ethernet Market

• Broadcom

• NXP

• Marvell

• Microchip

• Molex

• Texas Instruments

• Cadence

• TTTech Auto

• System-On-Chip Engineering S.L. (SoC-E)

• Vector Informatik

• Dryv.iv

• AllGo Embedded Systems

• DASAN Networks

• NEXCOM

• ACTIA

• Excelfore

• Xilinx

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Ethernet Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Ethernet Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Ethernet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Ethernet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Ethernet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Ethernet Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Ethernet by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Ethernet Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Ethernet Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Ethernet Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-ethernet-market/31850/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com