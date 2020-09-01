North America IoT in Retail Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service, Platform, Component, Technology, Application, and Geography

North America IoT in Retail Market, is expected to grow from USD xx billion in 2018 to USD XX billion in 2026.



The segments considered under the scope of the report includes service (Professional, Managed), platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), component (Hardware, Software Networks), technology (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Wi-Fi), application (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor, Simulation, Adaptive, Social, Blended), and geography (US and Canada).

North America IoT in Retail Market, By ServiceMaximize Market Research, a global market research firm has undertaken extensive research about the North America internet of things (IoT) connected cars market outlook in terms of the technology growth and the overall IoT ecosystem. The report includes market dynamics describing about the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with profiling the changing business dynamics and its related impacts on the overall North America IoT in Retail Market growth. The report further gives an in-depth analysis regarding the changing competitive scenario for helping all the stakeholders in the industry and clients.

North America IoT in Retail Market is continually becoming more visible, as business solutions using digital transformation. IoT solutions are being created and implemented not only by major retailers with millions and billions to spend on proof of concept as well as software development, but also for installing insight driven devices all across the world.

The digital transformation has had a direct and positive impact on overall business efficiency, further driving more sales and improving customer satisfaction. It also had an adverse effect of widening the gap between online and brick-and- mortar businesses, a common problem faced by the retail industry with higher shopper expectations and unprecedented challenges. However, the advent and development of the Internet of Things (IoT) together with the widespread use of mobile devices and mobile apps have helped in overcoming these challenges.

The microprocessors and ubiquitous internet connectivity have helped in deployment of smart devices from point of sales systems to the dressing rooms. It enables retailers to gather and analyze data and to interact with each shopper through a unique and personalized way. This is how every aspect of a retail business may benefit from the IoT technology and mobile apps, effectively improving overall sales, cutting costs and drawing customers back to the store.

The rapid growth of online shopping has resulted in retailers bringing the frictionless customer experience. Customers want access to the same kind of rich data and high-performance analytics making retailers drive websites and mobile shopping applications. The main goal here is to have limitless control of crafting a customer experience and collect detailed data. To take advantage of this new promising area, retailers in North America are focusing on IoT applications that better serve customers and enhance value.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America IoT in Retail Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America IoT in Retail Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America IoT in Retail Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America IoT in Retail Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

North America IoT in Retail Market, By Service: Professional, Managed

North America IoT in Retail Market, By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, and Network Management

North America IoT in Retail Market, By Component: Hardware, Software Networks

North America IoT in Retail Market, By Technology: Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication, Wi-Fi

North America IoT in Retail Market,By Application: Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor, Simulation, Adaptive, Social, Blended

North America IoT in Retail Market Key Players

• Omnitrol

• Amazon

• Plexure

• Kontakt.Io

• Engage3

• Snapbizz

• Minodes

• Cognizant

• Techwave

• Allerin

• Microsoft

• Intel

• Softweb Solutions

• Oracle Impinj Inc

• Harman

• Softwear Automation

• Kwikt

• Bluefox.Io

• Leantegra

• Lti

