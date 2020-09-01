Asia Pacific Power Bank Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Capacity Range, By Application, By Distribution Channel and by Region

Asia Pacific Power Bank Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.6 % during a forecast period.

Increasing power consumption of electronic gadgets and dropped cost of power bank are the key drivers of the Asia Pacific power bank market. Rapid demand for the compact electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops have boosted the growth of the Asia Pacific power bank market. Now-a-days smartphones and tablets holder uses power banks, owing to the increase in energy consumption by the gadgets. Also, the use of these devices has significantly increased in recent years, due to the availability of internet-based application and games. Power banks have gained enormous popularity across the emerging nations. In case of outage or an unstable electricity supply, power banks save the device from turning off. The Asia Pacific Power Bank Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

Asia Pacific power bank market is segmented by capacity range, by application, by distribution channel and by country. Based on capacity range, Asia Pacific power bank market is segmented into 500 mAh to 3,499 mAh, 3,500 mAh to 6,499 mAh, 6,500 mAh to 9,499 mAh, 9,500 mAh to 12,499 mAh, 12,500 mAh to 15,499 mAh, and Above 15,500 mAh. In terms of application Asia Pacific power bank market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, portable media devices, and others. Based on distribution channel power bank is segmented into online, offline, exclusive stores and multi-brand retail stores. Geographically, Asia Pacific power bank market is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific.

9500–12499 mAh holds the largest share of Power Bank Market. Capacity range 12,500 mAh to 15,499 mAh segments are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Increase in disposable income drives the 9500–12499 mAh power bank market. Smartphone application has increased rapidly, owing to the use of new technologies and innovations. Tablets are expected to witness high growth and the sale of high capacity power banks in the future.

Increase in the number of the applications in smartphones has arouse the issue of battery draining among users. China is a leading in power bank market and increasing demand for power banks in the country has created opportunities for market growth. Rapid innovation, and R&D activities are factors boosting the China market. Increase in the number of smartphone holders and new applications has increased power bank demand in China. Xiaomi, Lenovo, Microsoft, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., INTEX, Portronics, Shenzhen Century, New Energy Battery among others.

Asia Pacific Power Bank Market: Competition Landscape

The Asia Pacific Power Bank Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Asia Pacific Power Bank Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Asia Pacific Power Bank Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Asia Pacific Power Bank Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Power Bank Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Power Bank Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Power Bank Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Power Bank Market make the report investor’s guide..

Scope of the Asia Pacific Power Bank Market

Asia Pacific Power Bank Market by Capacity Range:

• 500 mAh to 3,499 mAh

• 3,500 mAh to 6,499 mAh

• 6,500 mAh to 9,499 mAh

• 9,500 mAh to 12,499 mAh

• 12,500 mAh to 15,499 mAh

• Above 15,500 mAh

Asia Pacific Power Bank Market by Application Type:

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Portable Media Devices

• Others

Asia Pacific Power Bank Market by Distribution Channel Type:

• Online

• Offline

• Exclusive Stores

• Multi-brand Retail Stores

Asia Pacific Power Bank Market by Region:

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players Analysed in Asia Pacific Power Bank Market:

• Xiaomi

• Lenovo

• Microsoft

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.,

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.,

• INTEX

• Portronics

• Shenzhen Century

• New Energy Battery

