Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2026: By Technology, Application and Region

Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2026, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market

The global solar market in 2018 was dominated by Asia, accounting for over half of the world’s addition of solar capacity. The regions installed solar capacity reached 280 GW by the end of 2018, dominated by China with 175 GW. The European Union represented the world’s second-largest solar PV market, mainly driven by Germany with 45 GW cumulative installed capacity by the end of 2018, followed by North America with 55 GW of which the United States accounted for 90%. Asia would continue to lead global solar PV installations, with 65% of the total capacity installed by 2030.

Within Asia significant deployment would be seen in China, where installed capacity is projected to reach around 1 412 GW by 2030. North America would have the second-highest installed solar PV capacity, reaching 437 GW by 2030, with more than 90% of these installations in the United States. Europe would represent the third-highest region by 2030, with 291 GW of solar PV capacity installed. A similar picture is expected on a 2050 horizon, when Asia would still dominate the scene at almost half of the cumulative global capacity installed (4 837 GW). Within Asia, China would dominate the scene, with a CAGR of 9% after 2018 leading to projected capacity of around 2 803 GW by 2050.

Asia-Pacific is home to many developing countries, including China and India, where there is considerable growth in solar Photovoltaic (PV) installations. Japan and Australia are other major solar PV installations markets in the region. The region is also the global center for the manufacture of solar energy system, with Japan, China and Taiwan being the major manufacturers and home to some of the top global solar PV supplier companies. The Asia-Pacific region will surpass Europe to become the largest contributor to global solar Photovoltaic (PV) installed capacity, increasing its cumulative installed capacity from 63.3 (GW) in 2014 to 345.33 GW by 2025.

North America would still have the second-largest installed capacity, reaching 1 728 GW by 2050, with the United States still dominating the region. Europe could still hold the third place among regions in 2050, with 891 GW of total solar PV capacity installed. More than 22% of these installations would be in Germany, where the installed capacity is projected to reach around 200 GW by 2050. Even though installed capacity may remain highest in Asia, North America and Europe, market growth seems likely to shift to other regions, with large markets also expected to emerge in South America and Africa.

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market:

Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market, by Technology:

• Central Inverter

• String Inverter

• Micro Inverter

• Others

Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market, by Application:

• Utility Scale

• Residential Scale

• Small Commercial Scale

• Large Commercial Scale

• Industrial Scale

Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market, by Country:

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Players of Asia-Pacific Solar Inverter Market

• Emerson Electric Company.

• Schneider Electric Co

• Power-one Inc.

• SMA Solar Technology AG

• CO New Energy

• Huawei Technologie

• Sungrow Power Supply

• SMA Solar Technology

• Power Electronic

• ABB

• Sineng

• Goodwe

• Solar Edge Technologies

• Ingeteam

• TBEA Sunoasis

