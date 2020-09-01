Global Automotive Air Suspension Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Air suspension helps in improving the driving comfort of the vehicle to a large extent, effectively reduce fuel consumption, and improve vehicle stability. The pressure created by the air raises the chassis from the vehicle axle to deliver a comfortable ride. Air suspension is usually used in place of conventional suspension, which is made up of steel springs in the passenger and commercial vehicles. Air suspension is mostly used in buses, trucks, and others to offer a smooth, quality ride to the passengers. Air suspension, in newer vehicles, has better efficiency and easier installation than the conventional suspension systems. In the air suspension system, airbags interchange the coil springs to deliver better- quality ride.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for luxury buses is acting as a key growth driver for the automotive air suspension system market. The demand for premium and comfortable rapid transit solutions is increasing, because of the rising urban population and economic growth in emerging countries. Different government and non-government organizations are taking initiatives to improve the traveler experience by adding luxury transit buses to the fleet, there is a demand for the body on frame SUVs as ultra-luxury vehicle OEMs are to trying to increase their sales by offering into SUVs and as their product line used to be mostly sedans.

Moreover, there is a growing penetration of luxury cars in China and Germany. China’s automotive sector saw rapid growth, specifically in the luxury car segment. The air suspension feature is existing in luxury passenger cars and SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz S-class, BMW X5 and X6 (optional air suspension feature in both models), Audi A7, Audi A8, and Audi Q7, Range Rover, and Tesla Model S. The increasing popularity of the air suspension among luxury and ultra-luxury cars is expected to boost the growth prospects for the global automotive air suspension market in the future.

The main trend being witnessed in the automotive air suspension system market is the increasing adoption of lightweight electronic air suspension systems, worldwide. Also, severe emission control and fuel efficiency norms in several countries are compelling original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to develop lightweight suspension systems. For example, Kenworth Truck Company (U.S.) managed to decrease the weight of the suspension system by 400 pounds, recently, by implementing the new air ride suspension system.

Market Segmentation:

According to the technology segment, the automotive air suspension system market is expected to witness faster growth in the electronic air suspension system category throughout the forecast period. This is mostly because of the benefits, like higher load carrying capacity, greater driving comfort, many adjustment options, and enhanced safety level, offered by these systems.

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market 1

In terms of the component segment, the electronic control unit (ECU) is expected to hold the largest market share of XX% of the automotive air suspension system market in the forecast period. Thanks to the changing inclination to use electronically controlled systems, which offer enhanced performance in the vehicle.

Region-wise, the European region held the largest market share of the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue the same dominance throughout the forecast period. Because of the presence of established OEMs, like BMW AG, Daimler AG, Fiat, PSA/Peugeot-Citroen, and Volkswagen Group, and the higher adoption rate of advanced air suspension systems in several vehicle categories in the European market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Air Suspension Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Air Suspension Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Air Suspension Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Air Suspension Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Air Suspension Market

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market, By Technology

• Electronically controlled air suspension

• Manually controlled air suspension

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market, By Component

• Air compressor

• Air reservoir

• Electronic control unit

• Height sensors

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market, By Vehicle Type

• Commercial vehicle

• Passenger vehicle

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Air Suspension Market

• Continental AG

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• WABCO

• Hendrickson USA, L.L.C.

• Dunlop Systems and components

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A

• Accuair Suspension

• Firestone Industrial Products

• Beijing West Industries Co., Ltd.

• Mando Corporation

• LORD Corporation

• Volvo

• Air Lift Company

• VB-Airsuspension

