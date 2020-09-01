North America Electric Vehicle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and by Geography

North America Electric Vehicle Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

An electric vehicle or an electric drive vehicle is the vehicle type that uses one or more than one electric motors for propulsion. Based on the vehicle, motion can be provided by wheels or propellers that are driven by rotary motors or linear motors. An electric car uses electric motors and controllers for propulsion instead of the internal combustion engine.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electricity is used as the transportation fuel for powering battery operated electric vehicles where electricity powers the vehicle’s wheels using an electric motor. Electric vehicles have limited storage capacity of energy that can be replenished by plugging in an electrical source. Energy generated is transmitted in the vehicle using overhead lines, inductive charging, or through an electrical cable. Vehicles using engines working on the principle of combustion may derive their energy from single or different non-renewable fossil fuels. A major advantage of electric or hybrid vehicles would be their ability to recover braking energy. Here electricity is restored to the onboard battery or may get sent back to the grid.

north America electric vehicle market has been segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into battery, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Battery electric vehicle or BEV formed the largest segment with factors such as higher investment from manufacturing companies for development of pollution repellant vehicles acted as a major driver for this segment and market as a whole. Moreover, the rise in government grants to improve market demand for energy sustainable vehicles along with various subsidies available related to electric vehicles have formed another major driver for overall market growth. Considering the vehicle type segment, it is passenger cars that dominated with largest market share. Other segments namely two wheels and commercial vehicles followed passenger cars in terms of revenue share. Higher demand for faster cars that are fuel efficient as well as use non-renewable energy that has resulted in passenger cars holding a larger segment of the electric vehicle market.

North America, geographically has been divided into US and Canada with the US holding the largest market share. There has been a surge in the demand for electric vehicles as a government is giving subsidies and also pushing the availability of energy efficient vehicles. All these factors have together helped in the growth of the electric vehicles in North America.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the North America Electric Vehicle Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the North America Electric Vehicle Market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Electric Vehicle market include:

• Telsa

• General Motors

• Chevrolet

• Fiat

• Ford

• BMW

• Mercedes Benz

• Bollinger

• Hyundai

• Mitsubishi

Key Target Audience:

• Electric Vehicles and related devices manufacturers

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists and startup companies

• Solutions providers and Component suppliers

• Software, technology providers and Electric Vehicle Market Investors

• Component and device suppliers and distributors

• A government, Legislative and Regulatory Bodies

• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to transportation industries

• Traders and Stakeholders Operating In the Sector

• Electric Vehicle related service providers

The scope of the North America Electric Vehicle Market:

The research report segments North America Electric Vehicle market based on type, vehicle type, and geography.

North America Electric Vehicle Market, By Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

North America Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Two Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

North America Electric Vehicle Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of the US Electric Vehicle market

• Breakdown of Canada Electric Vehicle market

Table of Contents

North America Electric Vehicle Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5. Market SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6. Porter’s Five Forces Industry Analysis

3.7. Market Value Chain Analysis

4. TYPE ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)

4.1. Electric Vehicle Market: Type Analysis

4.2. Battery Electric Vehicle

4.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.3.1. Hybrid Electric Vehicle market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

4.4.1. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5. VEHICLE TYPE ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)

5.1. Electric Vehicle Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

5.2. Two Wheeler

5.2.1. Two Wheeler market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5.3. Passenger Car

5.3.1. Passenger Car market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5.4. Commercial Vehicle

5.4.1. Commercial Vehicle market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

