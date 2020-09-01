Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vehicle type, Product type and Region.

Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 11.21 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

The dual-clutch transmission offers fully automatic driving mode as well as manual driving mode. The global dual clutch transmission employs either two wet clutches or two single-plate dry clutches for its operation. The global dual clutch transmission is a fast shifting transmission that is utilized in sports vehicles. In the global dual clutch transmission, the clutch is operated by using computer-controlled actuators. The dual clutch transmission is lighter than the conventional automatic transmission and more effective than a manual transmission.

Global dual clutch transmission market is segmented by vehicle type, product type and region. Vehicle type is split into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The product type is classified as a dry clutch and wet clutch. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21564

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the XX % of market share in 2018 and will continue to dominate the market for the upcoming four years. One of the major factors responsible for the dual clutch transmission market segment’s growth is the high penetration rate and demand for automatic and automated manual transmission gearboxes in passenger cars.

On the basis of product type, dry clutch contributed to around XX % of market revenue in 2018. The dry clutch was the most prominent segment in global dual clutch transmission market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance through 2026. A wet clutch is expected to register a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. According to Maximize Market Research, dry clutch, which is the largest product type segment, is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is considered to be a fastest-growing market for dual clutch transmission is now expected to become an unfavorable region, due to increasing customer complaints regarding dual clutch transmission performance. The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period as the demand for automobiles in the market is likely to be dependent on the progress of infrastructure and oil and gas industry.

Key players operating in the global dual clutch transmission market, IAV Automotive Engineering; Aisin Seiki Co. Getrag Corporate Group; Magna International, Inc.; Allison Transmission; Jatco Limited; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Continental AG, BorgWarner, Inc.; and Eaton Corp. PLC. DSG by Volkswagen Group, Powershift by Ford and Volvo, Ecoshift by Hyundai, S-Tronic by Audi, TC-SST by Mitsubishi, PDK by Porsche and Speedshift by Mercedes. Nissan and Mitsubishi.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Dual Clutch Transmission Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21564

Scope of the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market

Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market, by Product Type

• Dry Clutch

• Wet Clutch

Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market

IAV Automotive Engineering

• Aisin Seiki Co.

• Getrag Corporate Group

• Magna International, Inc.

• Allison Transmission

• Jatco Limited

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Continental AG

• BorgWarner, Inc.

• Eaton Corp. PLC

• DSG by Volkswagen Group

• Powershift

• Volvo

• Ecoshift by Hyundai

• S-Tronic by Audi

• TC-SST by Mitsubishi

• PDK by Porsche

• Speedshift by Mercedes

• Nissan and Mitsubishi.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dual Clutch Transmission Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dual Clutch Transmission Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dual Clutch Transmission by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dual Clutch Transmission Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dual Clutch Transmission Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dual-clutch-transmission-market/21564/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com