Global Airport Solar Power Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by End Use, By Application and By Region

Global Airport Solar Power Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX by 2026, at a CAGR of 8% during a forecast period.

Air transport is commonly associated with high consumption of energy and toxic emissions of greenhouse gases. Owing to the considerable amount of carbon dioxide emissions, airports have initiated adoption of renewable energy technologies to tackle and reduce the toxic emissions.

Solar power is one of the most popular practices across the globe as a result of which it is widely adopted in airports to generate energy resources. Availability of large areas of unused lands within the premises of airports is expected to drive the growth of the airport solar power market.

Availability of large areas in airports to accommodate runways for flights are driving the growth of this market. Innovation in the development of solar power across airport premises are also likely to fuel the expansion of the airport solar power market in the coming years. Suitable ratio of voltage and energy gap is one of the emerging trends in the airport solar power market. Solar cells enabled with small energy gap helps to absorb maximum photons but it generates a lower amount of voltage while a cell equipped with bigger energy gap generates higher energy with low energy photons. This is one of the major restraints for the growth of the airport solar power market. Rise in trend of smart airports across the globe is likely to fuel the demand for airport solar power over the forecast period.

Global Airport Solar Power Market is segmented by end use, by application and by region. Ground-mounted airport solar power system, roof-mounted airport solar power system, remote airport solar power system, and others are type segments of Global Airport Solar Power Market. Geographically, Airport Solar Power market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Ground mounted solar airport systems segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to effective use of huge acres of unused land at airports for connecting PV systems.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to growing implementation of renewable energy sources and rising investments in solar power technology. Governments in North America invest huge funds in airport solar PV plant and these investments have been increasing. Tax incentives coupled with funds by the government have boosted up the installations of airport.

The key players operating in the Global Airport Solar Power Market are Solar Frontier, EMMVEE Solar Systems, TECO Energy, SunEdison, Indo Solar, Vikram Solar, Canadian Solar, Ameresco, Robert Bosch, Gaia Solar, Solar Energy Corporation of India, Navitas Solar, General Energy Solutions and SunPower Corp.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Airport Solar Power Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Airport Solar Power Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Airport Solar Power Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airport Solar Power Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Airport Solar Power Market

Global Airport Solar Power Market, by type:

• Ground-mounted airport solar power system

• Roof-mounted airport solar power system

• Remote airport solar power system

• Others

Global Airport Solar Power Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Airport Solar Power Market:

• Solar Frontier

• EMMVEE Solar Systems

• TECO Energy

• SunEdison

• Indo Solar

• Vikram Solar

• Canadian Solar

• Ameresco

• Robert Bosch

• Gaia Solar

• Navitas Solar

• General Energy Solutions

• SunPower Corp.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Airport Solar Power Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Airport Solar Power Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Airport Solar Power Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Airport Solar Power Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Airport Solar Power Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Airport Solar Power Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Airport Solar Power Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Airport Solar Power by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Airport Solar Power Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Airport Solar Power Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Airport Solar Power Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

