Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, and Region

Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.20 % during a forecast period.



Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market Definition:

The Building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) market is experiencing exponential growth, which supported by the factors like regulation related to building energy performance mainly in the European Union and sustainability mindset of key players and citizens across the globe. The BIPV materials are used to replace conventional building materials in the building envelope like roof, skylights, or facades. It is a superior way too eco-friendly and cheap solution over conventional energy. The Feed-in-tariff rates and cost effectiveness feature of the zero net energy building concepts are expected to offer growth opportunities in the global building applied photovoltaic (BAPV) market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market Dynamics:

An increase in the energy demand across the globe and preference for renewable energy sources among the global population are behind the growth of the global building applied photovoltaics market. The government subsidiaries on building applied photovoltaic, low maintenance cost are also expected to increase the demand for building applied photovoltaics during the forecast period. Additionally, in the developed countries across the globe, the mature social environmental conscience among the population is a continuously pushing to politics and policymakers in discovering new and innovative ways to incentivise green technologies are expected to boost the growth in the global building applied photovoltaic (BAPV) market.

On the other hand, despite the building integrated photovoltaic (BIPVs) have experienced a substantial growth, the technology, which transforms a building’s envelope into a solar power plant has remained a niche market in the underdeveloped countries like Africa , Kenia. Additionally, high capital investment requirement for the development of the highly efficient photovoltaic (PV) cells are expected to limit the growth in the global building applied photovoltaic (BAPV) market. At the same time, lack of consumer awareness regarding with the benefits of the BAPV materials, mainly in the developing countries like India and China are also hampering the growth in the market.

Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market Segment Insight:

The Construction sector rates are expected to grow to XX % rate in 2027, which is driven primarily by the rapid expansion of the new projects in the residential sector. An increase in demand for near zero-energy buildings and developing BIPV technologies and solutions, which are capable of adapting to the requirements of ambitious buildings are expected to drive the growth in the market. The rise in integration of renewable energy technologies onsite or nearby the buildings are expected to increase the demand for the BIPV material. Furthermore, political instability and the rise in pressure to reduce the public deficit are some of the serious risks, which are affecting the construction sector growth.

By Region, Europe and North America region are accounting nearly about the x0% of the global market share. Europe region represents the leading global building applied photovoltaic (BAPV) market. An increase in adoption of BIPV systems in the region is benefiting to the greater customer fort the integration of the green practices, which results into the intentional environmental stewardship, incentives and strict building energy efficiency regulations. The construction sector clearly witnessed the development of the BIPVs and their steady growth in the Europe. The availability of the large building surfaces for solar electricity generation in industrial and residential buildings are defining the upper limit of the European building envelop market, which is suitable for the BIPV. Strict Regulations toward near zero energy buildings, better incentives schemes and consciousness among citizens are the main drivers for the BIPV economy in Europe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market

Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market, By Product

• Rooftop

• Facades

• Others

Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Building Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV) Market

• ENERGY GLASS

• Centrosolar Group Ag

• Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

• Dyesol

• Greatcell Solar Limited

• Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

• GIE SAS

• Heliatek GmbH

• Power Film, Inc.

• Skyco Skylights

• SUNOVATION

• ISSOL

• Ertex solartechnik GmbH

• Heliatek GmbH

• Sharp Solar

• Sapa Soar

• Ecotemis

• FLISOM

• Topsun Energy Limited

• Pythagoras Solar

• Global Solar Inc.

• Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

• First Solar Inc.

