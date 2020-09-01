Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market (CPV) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, Application, Concentration Level, and Geography

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market was valued US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The CPV technology uses mirrors or lenses in order to focus sunlight onto solar cells. CPV modules continue to develop in terms of efficiency, realizing conversion rates far beyond what is possible from traditional flat-panel PV modules. Decrease in the price of conventional PV modules have resulted in increased demand for CPV and other silicon-based solar technologies. Moreover, CPV requires a relatively smaller area for installation, which is anticipated to boost its demand in the upcoming year.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14308

Low-cost and large-scale applications act as key drivers for CPV market. Previously, high cost of CPV systems compared to PV systems was a major barrier for the CPV market. Higher efficiency with low system cost coupled with renewable energy resources are expected to be the major factor driving the demand growth over the forecast period.Concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) market is segmented into product, application, concentration level, and region.

On the basis of product, refractors lead the concentrated photovoltaic market, due to rise in preference for Fresnel lens. Fresnel lens and high concentration photovoltaic systems together provide maximum efficiency, owing to which their demand is anticipated to remain high over the forecast period. The ability of refractors to exhibit tolerance toward misalignment of solar cells and perform in areas involving variable light intensity are robust aspects estimated to drive its demand.

Based on application, Commercial and utility are the major application segments where concentrated photovoltaic market is employed. The utility application segment dominated the industry with a volume-based share of XX % in 2018. This can be mainly attributed to the fact that they experience high irradiance. Increase in number of power purchase agreements between electricity boards and private sector companies are anticipated to boost concentrated photovoltaic installations in the utility segment.

By concentration level, the concentration ratio is directly proportional to output power. High concentration photovoltaic is anticipated to witness high demand over the forecast period. High efficiency results in trimming of the size of the solar module, which, in turn, improves overall cost efficiency. Growing demand for high-efficiency and low-cost modules among manufacturers are anticipated to positive impact on the market penetration of high concentration photovoltaic.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is one of the leading market for the global CPV market. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be the second-fastest growing region, with demand majorly driven by rise in installations in South Africa. The CPV market in North America is estimated to register a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume. The advantage of low labor cost and introduction of smaller rooftop systems are also anticipated to boost market growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market size.

Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/14308

Market Scope of Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, by Product

• Reflector

• Refractor

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, by Application

• Utility

• Commercial

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, by Concentration Level

• High

• Low

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market

• Ravano Green Powers

• Sunpower Corporation

• Zytech Solar

• Soitec

• Suncore Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd.

• Solarsystem

• Solar Junction

• Semprius Inc.

• Magpower

• Isofoton S.A.

• Amonix

• Saint-Augustin Canada Electric Inc.

• Morgan Solar

• Chroma Energy

• Akhter Solar

• Cool Earth Solar

• ARIMA Group

• Sanan Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

• Macsun Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

• Suntrix Company Ltd

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Concentrated Photovoltaic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Concentrated Photovoltaic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Concentrated Photovoltaic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Concentrated Photovoltaic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Concentrated Photovoltaic by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/concentrated-photovoltaic-market-cpv/14308/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com