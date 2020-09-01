Global Emission Monitoring System Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By System Type, Offering, Industrial Vertical, and Region

Global Emission Monitoring System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Rapid industrialization is among the major factors affecting severe damage to the environment. Emissions of toxic contaminants from large number of industries are polluting water, air, land and the ecosystem as a whole. Several industries, specifically the power plants throw out tons of dangerous gases into the environment. Various economies have recognized the negative impact of these harmful gases, and have undertaken steps to control and monitor the emission levels. Additionally, governments of different countries have made mandatory regulations and standards for industries to maintain a track of emission rates of pollutants by using emission monitoring systems (EMS). This is anticipated to leading high growth of the global emission monitoring systems market over the forecast period.

However, high installation cost required for integration with the existing systems and lack of awareness among the populace about the possible benefits of emission monitoring systems could restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

On the basis of offering, hardware segment led the market in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The requirement of hardware offering in emission monitoring systems is determined by its type. Such as, CEMS are highly dependent on hardware for operations compared to software based PEMS.

The global emission monitoring system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used several inorganic strategies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to rise their footprints in this market.

Geographically, emission monitoring systems market in North America is anticipated to dominate in the global market, because of the increasing emphasis on ecological technologies and increasing government initiatives and support to control emissions of greenhouse gases. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, on account of expansion of manufacturing sector in countries in the region, mandatory standard compliance requirements, and changing regulatory practices in the region. Swelling concerns associated with the degrading air quality in China, as a result of emission of harmful gases by industries is among the major factors that have resulted in the increasing adoption of emission monitoring systems.

The analysis help to decision maker and it servers market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. It is based on past data and present market desires. As well, involve distinct business approaches accepted by the decision makers. That strengthens growth and make a remarkable stand in the industry. The report isolates the complete market on the basis of key players, geographical areas, and segments.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global emission monitoring system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global emission monitoring system market.

Scope of Global Emission Monitoring System Market

Global Emission Monitoring System Market, By System Type

• Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

• Predictive Emissions Monitoring System (PEMS)

Global Emission Monitoring System Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Emission Monitoring System Market, By Industrial Vertical

• Oil &Gas

• Chemicals & Fertilizers

• Cement

• Pulp & Paper

• Energy/Power

• Mining

• Others

Global Emission Monitoring System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Emission Monitoring System Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Sick AG

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Durag Group

• AMETEK Inc.

• General Electric (US)

• Enviro Technology Services Plc.

• Horiba Ltd.

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

