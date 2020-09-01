Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Vehicle Type, Application and Geography

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market is expected to propel from US$ 12.48 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, growing at an estimated CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the Automotive Exterior Materials Market. Steel which is predominantly the material of choice for various exterior components is expected to witness the rise in competition from plastics and carbon composite materials. Manufacturers are focusing on developing new materials to achieve environmental sustainability and to reduce the weight of the vehicle. The automotive industry is continuously focusing on new materials to reduce the overall weight of their products, without affecting the functionality of those products.

A rise in demand for fuel-efficiency, rigorous emission norms by government bodies across the globe, stringent regulations regarding pollution and energy consumption are compelling OEMs to focus on weight reduction. Demand for automotive exterior materials market is likely to rise during the forecast period owing to the factors. In the current years, the environmental concerns have opened the necessity for lighter vehicles for lesser fuel consumption and also for the requirement of recycling. One of the important factors affecting fuel efficiency and vehicular pollution is the curb weight. Reduction in curb weight severely increases fuel efficiency and reduces vehicular pollution.

Automotive exterior materials market is segmented into a product, vehicle type, application, and region. Based on product, steel is the most dominant material among all due to very high strength with good formability, the variety of new design & wide availability, assembling simplicity and attractive cost-benefit ratio for reducing the weight. Aluminum is also gaining popularity among auto manufacturers.

Based on vehicle type, Increase in per capita income, the decrease in bank interest rates, rapid urbanization, and expansion of the automotive industry in developing countries are fuelling the passenger vehicle segment of the market. Similarly, the electric vehicle segment is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive industry.

By application, automotive bumpers and hoods expect major demand among other application concerning the growing demand from end-user markets. Bumpers are made up of fibre composites or engineering thermoplastics. Hood, fenders, doors and tailgates are made up of steel, stainless steel or composite materials.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a major share of the global automotive exterior materials market. The Asia Pacific accounts for largest share contribution of the target market, followed by markets in Europe, North America. Increase in disposable income along with the growing luxury car demand in the region is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, by Product

• Steel

• Aluminium

• Plastics

• Glass Composites

• Carbon Composites

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, by Vehicle Type

• passenger vehicle

• commercial vehicle

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, by Application

• Bumpers

• Fenders

• Doors

• Hoods

• Tailgates

• Others

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market:

• Magna International

• INOAC

• Covestro

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Trinseo

• DuPont

• DURA

• KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

• Grupo Antolin

• Gestamp Automocin

• Plastic Omnium Co.

• Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

• Flex-N-Gate Corporation

• Suzuki

• Honda

• Nissan

• Mazda

• Mitsubishi

• Dongfeng

• Changan

• Geely

• Tata

• Mahindra and Mahindra

• Hyundai

