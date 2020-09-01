Global Automotive Bushing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vehicle type, Application, Suspension type and Region.

Global Automotive Bushing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 133.57 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

The global automotive bushes market is primarily driven by the growth in the automotive sector and increasing sales of vehicles across the globe, along with the rising demand for smooth, safe and comfortable drive on long journeys and in different terrains by the passengers. Increasing demand for luxury cars are lucrative opportunity for the growth in the automotive bushing technologies market. Additionally, innovations and developments for manufacturing safe and lighter automotive suspension systems for automotive in order to reduce the fuel consumption and emissions are expected to drive the global market for automotive bushes.

The volatile cost of raw materials compared to that of natural rubbers are used for bushes might restraint the global automotive bushing market. Increasing in the sales of luxury vehicles and comfort sports vehicles will create opportunities for new entrants.

Based on the application, Interior bushing segment is expected to show high growth in the upcoming future, owing to the increasing demand for ride quality and safety. An aircraft interior bushing assembly is in disclosed comprising a pair of interoperating bushings, each bushing comprising a recessing portion, a radially inner surface operable configured to contact a surface defining a void in a panel, a perimeter portion in which the radial dimension of the perimeter portion is substantially larger than the recessing portion, a support arm receiver, and a support arm removable coupled to each bushing.

On the basis of vehicle type, passenger car consists of a various metal component that ensure the proper and smooth functioning of the cars on roads that are smooth as well as a bit rocky in nature. A suspension system plays a critical role in make sure a smooth ride for the occupants of the car. These solid suspension parts are linked to each other and transmit energy when the vehicle is move on.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is leading the market during the forecast period nearly follows Europe, because of Rise in the number of vehicle sales and high population in countries such as China, and India, will drive the market for automotive bushing technologies during the forecast period. Increased concern regarding safety and vibration in the vehicle will boost the growth in the market. Strict government standards regarding the vehicle safety will improvement in the growth for North America and Europe markets.

Key players operating in the global automotive bushing market

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Bushing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Bushing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Bushing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive Bushing Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Bushing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Bushing Market

Global Automotive Bushing Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Bushing Market, by Application

• Engine

• Suspension

• Chassis

• Interior

• Exhaust

• Transmission

Global Automotive Bushing Market, by Suspension type

• McPherson

• Double Wishbone

• Multilink and CTBA

Global Automotive Bushing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Bushing Market

• Continental AG (Germany)

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

• Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan)

• Dupont (US)

• Mahle GmbH (Germany)

• Tenneco Inc (US)

• Federal-Mogul (US)

• Oiles Corporation (Japan)

• Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. (US)

• Vibracoustic GmbH (Germany)

• BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Germany)

• Hyundai Polytech India (India)

• Nolathane (Australia and New Zealand)

• Paulstra SNC (France)

• Benara Udyog Limited (India)

