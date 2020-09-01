Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Offering Type, Workshop Equipment Type, Vehicle Type, Handheld Scan Tools, Electric Vehicle, Propulsion, geography.

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market was valued US$ 38.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 57.4 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period.

Importance of diagnostic scan tools in automobiles is increasing rapidly because of the move of consumer’s preference from manual to refined automated diagnostics systems. Automated diagnostic scan tools are being used for the purpose of identifying and analyzing the faults of electronic systems in vehicles.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27279

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major factors behind the growth of global automotive diagnostic scan tools market are growing complication in connected cars, rigorous emission standards being introduced by the governments, and rising demand from growing automotive workshops globally. Growth in number of service station, increasing awareness about sophisticated technology along with other macroeconomic features are projected to contribute in the growth of the automotive diagnostic tools market. On the other hand, increasing complexity of automotive electronic system architecture is projected to be the major challenge for the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tool market.

Also, in order to control the emissions from vehicles, governments of several countries have made inspection and maintenance checks compulsory for fossil fuel-based vehicles in polluted urban areas. In U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implements the Clean Air Act (modified in 2001), in which it is mandatory for 33 state and local regions to control and direct vehicle inspection and maintenance programs to address the increasing problem of vehicular emissions and meet the air quality standards by the use of on-board diagnostics (OBD) technology. So, strict government regulations continue to drive the growth of automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Digital pressure tester segment is expected to hold the largest market share in automotive diagnostic scan tools market because of increasing demand from automotive repair shops in organized as well as unorganized markets. Also, rising demand for commercial vehicles is boosting the demand for digital pressure tester in market globally.

Geographically, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in global automotive diagnostics scan tools market followed by North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Advanced automotive diagnostics scan tools are basically in demand in North America and Europe and most of the automobiles manufactured in the regions are having such systems. Although countries like India, China, Japan, UAE, Russia and Brazil are major automotive diagnostic scan tools market in the Asia Pacific and rest of the world, however the two regions are considered emerging markets.

Robert Bosch GmbH is leading the automotive diagnostic tools market, and having a very strong presence in Europe. However it can be attributed to its excellent products and wide & robust supply and distribution network in region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27279

Scope of Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market:

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Offering Type:

• Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware

• Diagnostic Software

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Workshop Equipment Type:

• Exhaust gas analyzer

• Wheel alignment equipment

• Paint scan equipment

• Dynamometer

• Headlight Tester

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Handheld Scan Tools:

• Scanners

• Code readers

• TPMS tools

• Digital pressure tester

• Battery analyzer

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Electric Vehicle:

• BEV

• FCEV

• HEV

• PHEV

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Propulsion:

• ICE vehicles

• EVs

Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Includes:

• Robert Bosch

• Delphi

• Denso

• Continental

• Snap-on

• SPX Corp.

• Avl List GmbH

• Dg Technologies

• Softing AG

• Actia Group SA

• Etas GmbH

• General Technologies Corp

• Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH

• Hickok Inc.

• Kpit Technologies

• Fluke Corporation

• Siemens

• SGS

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market/27279/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com