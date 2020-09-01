Global Automotive Roof Racks Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product Type, Material, and Region.

The Global Automotive Roof Racks Market was valued US$ 912.34 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3120.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.62% during a forecast period.

Automotive roof racks allow users to place their luggage or goods on the roof of the vehicle so that the space inside the vehicle can be utilized more efficiently. Modern roof racks in comparison to earlier roof racks can be fitted without the help of a professional.

Market Taxonomy:

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54729

Commercial Vehicles are dominating the segment. There is a significant rise in the interests amongst consumers for adventure sports and tourism activities backed by the rising tourism industry. Tourists worldwide are increasingly spending on accessories that are required as a part of the allied activity, such as canoe for canoeing, bikes for bike riding, equipment for hang gliding, and other adventure activities. As such, it is a challenge for the user to carry those accessories in their vehicles as there isn’t much space for passengers and goods all together inside the vehicle.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Roof Rack Market Dynamics:

Increasing household disposable income amongst consumers around the globe is contributing to the rising standards of living of people. Owing to such a factor, consumers are progressively more spending on other goods that meet their social needs apart from their regular basic needs. Increasing expenditure on tourism around the globe coupled with rising focus by the government of various nations for tourism is helping to contribute towards the growth of the tourism industry as well as other associated industries.

Vehicles loaded with goods, there is an increase in the laden weight which might affect the fuel consumption of the vehicle. Moreover, deploying a roof rack also causes air resistance which also contributes to a high fuel consumption of the vehicle.

Global Automotive Roof Rack Market, Segment Analysis.

Depending upon the Product market is segmented by product type Roof Mount, Raised Rail, Bike Racks. Roof mount racks serve the purpose of carrying the luggage and goods thereby promoting enhanced vehicle interior space for a comfortable tourist ride. By Material it is segmented into composite plastics, aluminium alloys. Other. Both composite and aluminium material are equally used in production of roof racks. By Distribution channels both OEM and aftermarket the roof racks are available in the market.

Recent Development: March 2019: Rhino-Rack USA, LLC announced the launch of Pioneer Thru Axle Bike Carrier which allows user to attach a thru axle bike directly to a Rhino-Rack Pioneer system.

Global Automotive Roof Rack Market, Regional Analysis.

Region-wise, APAC region held the dominant position in the global automotive roof racks market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. An increase in the awareness of adventure sports in this region. Helping this market to expand in US $ XX Mn in the market. In Asia-Pacific, increasing focus of the governments in the region for the development of adventure sports related activities is anticipated to boost the demand for goods and accessories supporting the allied activity. Such a factor is also expected to raise the demand for vehicles in the region which provide greater storage space, thereby impacting positively towards the growth of the market in the region in the upcoming years.

North America is expected to grow in US $ XX Mn Growing tourism industry and the adventure sports in this region are driving factors to this market. However changing lifestyle of the consumers are also the main reason to expand this market.

Global Automotive Roof Racks Market: Objective

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Roof Racks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in

the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Roof Racks Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Roof Racks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Roof Racks Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54729

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Roof Racks Market

Global Automotive Roof Racks Market, By Product Type

• Roof Mount,

• Raised Rail

• Bike Racks

Global Automotive Roof Racks Market, By Material Type

• Composite Plastic

• Aluminium Alloys

• Other

Global Automotive Roof Racks Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Roof Racks Market

• Magna International, Inc.

• MINTH Group Limited ,

• VDL Hapro bv,

• Yakima Products, Inc.,

• Atera GmbH,

• Rhino-Rack USA,

• BOSAL,

• JAC Products,

• Cruzber S.A.,

• Thule Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Roof Racks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Roof Racks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Roof Racks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Roof Racks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Roof Racks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Roof Racks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Roof Racks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Roof Racks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Roof Racks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Roof Racks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Roof Racks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Roof Racks Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-roof-racks-market/54729/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com