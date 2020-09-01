India Automotive Camera Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Technology, Vehicle Type, and Application.

India Automotive Camera Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 95.8 Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates the Indian market for automotive camera dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, future trends, and opportunities. Growing demand for sensing cameras in Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) is likely to drive industry growth over the upcoming years. The high requirement of the product mostly in passenger cars is expected to drive industry size. India is expected to drive product demand in light of increasing automotive part manufacture hubs and a large number of providers in the market.

OEM’s promotion of camera systems as one of the most advanced technologies has pulled the consumers for the automotive camera system. Such as, In India, Honda city, a C-segment mid-priced car, is prepared with a rear parking camera in its top two variants. Also, other automakers are helping rear camera parking technologies in the same product categories and moving forward, the rear camera parking function will soon be the majority in other product groups.

However, the installation cost of automotive cameras is significantly high. Additionally, the latest technologies like ADAS require cameras for numerous applications such as blind-spot detection, lane departure systems, lane detection systems, and others, which are costly. Therefore, the high cost of the cameras is projected to significantly hinder the growth of the automotive camera market in India.

The report on the automotive camera market covers segments such as technology, vehicle type, and application. Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Because of an increase in the middle-class income is expected to drive the automotive camera market growth in India. According to the World Economic Forum, the number of passenger cars is projected to reach US$ XX Bn by the end of 2040. The growing road fatalities are exciting the demand for advanced safety features in all new cars.

Various key players operating in India automotive camera market recorded high sales volumes in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The report covers the leading companies in automotive camera market includes, including Denso India Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Minda Automotive Solutions Delphi Automotive, etc., major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market or automotive camera. Other competitive strategies contain mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

On 24 Dec 2019, Gurgaon-based auto component supplier Minda Industries entered into wheel speed sensor business in India in partnership with two Chinese subsidiaries of the U.S-based company Sensata Technologies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Automotive Camera Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Automotive Camera Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Automotive Camera Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Automotive Camera Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the India Automotive Camera Market

by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy & Medium Commercial Vehicle

by Technology

• Digital Camera

• Thermal Camera

by Application

• Parking Assistance

• Blind Spot Detection

• Driver Monitoring System

• Lane Departure Warning

• Others

Key players operating in India Automotive Camera Market

• Minda Automotive Solutions

• Denso India Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Delphi Automotive

• Samavardhan Motherson Group

• Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Private Limited

• Aptiv PLC

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

• Magna International Inc.

India Automotive Camera Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Automotive Camera Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

