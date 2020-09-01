Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By SUB-System, Application and Region.

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market was valued at US$ XX Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX%during a forecast period.

Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and the hundreds of systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the Commercial Avionics Systems Market are rising air traveler at global and will increase demand of aircrafts deliveries that may end in growth of the part astronautics market. Increasing urbanization and disposal financial gain will increase frequency of traveler go air that crystal rectifier to enlargement of existing craft firms and entry of latest entrants this helps to growth of the market.

Increasing improvement demand new technologies within the craft this may crystal rectifier to increasing the astronautics market. Enlargement of craft firms in terms of variety of air craft is fuels the market. Up gradation of craft like GPS system, bit screen panel area unit helps to grow market speedily in commercial avionics systems market. High development and maintenance cost of these aircraft avionics systems will act as restraints to the market.

Based on the Sub-system, Communication, navigation, and surveillance systems is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Aeronautical communications, navigation, and surveillance systems are key to the delivery of safe and efficient air traffic management. As air traffic across the oceans increases, the procedural separations are leading to increased inefficiencies in oceanic and remote operations. These inefficiencies result from schedule delays, inability to fly preferred routes, and the inability to use the most efficient altitudes, leading to higher fuel burn rates. New methods of operating in oceanic and remote airspace are needed, and indeed they are being developed and implemented, but they depend on an improved communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems, which of necessity must be primarily supplied by satellite-based systems.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The North American region is estimated to account for the largest market share till 2020 followed by the European region. The avionics suppliers owing to rise in air travel and aviation industries in these regions. In addition, growth in the cyber-attack has deterred developments in the commercial avionics systems. The U.S. is focusing on improving the national aviation industry by implementing NextGen Avionics programs. The APAC region is projected to witness the highest number of aircraft deliveries than any other region during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Commercial Avionics Systems Market

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, By SUB-System

• Flight management systems

• Flight control systems

• Health monitoring systems

• Electrical & emergency systems

• Communication, navigation, and surveillance systems

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

• Narrow-body aircraft

• Wide-body aircraft

• Regional aircraft

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Commercial Avionics Systems Market

• United Technologies Corporation

• Thales Group

• GE Aviation

• Garmin Ltd.

• Rockwell Collins

• Honeywell International Inc.

• L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation

• Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

• Aviage Systems

• Aviation Industry Corporation of China

• General Electric Company

• Airbus Group SE

• The Boeing Company

• Dassault Aviation

• United Aircraft Corporation

