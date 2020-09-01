Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Location, By Components, by Application, by Deployment Type, by Sales Channel, by Vehicle Type, and Geography

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 66.97% during the forecast period to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026.

The automotive active health monitoring system market is witnessing powerful expansion due to the increase in obese and diabetic population that requires constant monitoring. The active health motoring system has an embedded biometric feedback sensors with electrodes that are placed near the driver’s seat, seatbelt or the steering wheel to analyse the health.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The system is integrated with the vehicle that helps in safe driving. Driver’s health and state of mind is very important factor for safe driving. However, the automotive active health monitoring system requires modern infrastructural facilities, which are yet to be developed in most parts of the world. Lack of infrastructural facilities coupled with data protection & privacy concerns is a key issue that is likely to hamper the automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.

The automotive active health monitoring system market has been segmented based on location, components, deployment type, application, sales channel, and vehicle. In terms of application, the pulse segment is expected to hold a major share of the market by the end of 2019, as compared to other application segments.

Based on components, the automotive active health monitoring system market can be divided into sensors and other important components, which include cameras, processors, and networks. By deployment type, the cloud-based segment is likely to expand at a higher growth rate owing its advantages over on-premises system such as data security and high storage capacity. Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is projected to dominate the automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Expansion of the market is attributed to the increase in chronic illness across the globe owing to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, and increasing stress level. The leading cause of death in the U.S. is chronic diseases. In Europe, chronic diseases is a major cause of road accidents-related mortality.

Some major players in the market are: Faurecia, TATA Elxsi, and Plessey Semiconductors. Major OEMs such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market for Asia Pacific including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market:

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Location

• Driver’s Seat

• Dashboard

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Components

• Sensors

• Infotainment System

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Application

• Pulse

• Blood Sugar Level

• Blood Pressure

• Others

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Deployment Type

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

o Hatchback

o Sedan

o SUV

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market:

• Faurecia

• TATA Elxsi

• Plessey Semiconductors

• Acellent Technologies

• Hoana Medical, Inc.

• LORD

• Micro Strain Sensing Systems

• FLEX LTD

• Audi

• BMW

• Mercedes

• Ford

• Volkswagen

• Volvo

