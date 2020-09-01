Aerospace Data Recorder Market – by Product type, by Air Craft, by Application and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 4X.8X% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market Overview:

An aerospace data recorder is an electronic recording device installed in the aircraft that records relevant data during an aircraft’s flight. This data is used to retrieve useful information after the flight to enhance safety and operational efficiency in order to easing the investigation of aviation accidents and other incidents. An aerospace data recorder or flight data recorder is also known as misnomer black box in the global market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Across the globe, aerospace industry has seen the drastic growth in the air traffic, due to the exponential increase in air travelers as well as fleet intervention, since past few years. In order to address the rising air traffic, there is need for more aircrafts, integrated with latest technologies. This demanding trend is anticipated to encourage the market for aerospace data recorder throughout the forecast period.

To avoid complexity with the rising air traffic, generates demand for accurate and precise flight data and up gradation of the existing aircrafts with latest technology is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Technological innovation is one of the prominent strategies adopted by the market leaders to improve their market position.

North America & Europe plays significant role and are major contributor in the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market. Besides, Asia-Pacific to be the largest growing market for aerospace data recorders over the forecast period, due to the constantly increasing air traffic in economically emerging countries like China, Japan and India.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Aerospace Data Recorder Market by product type

• Cockpit Voice Recorder

• Flight Data Recorder

• Quick Access Recorder

• Data Logger

Aerospace Data Recorder Market by air craft type

• Wide Body

• Narrow Body

• Turboprop

• General Aviation & Business Jets

• Rotorcrafts

Aerospace Data Recorder Market by application

• Civil Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

Aerospace Data Recorder Market is segmented by Product type, by Air Craft, by Application. Whereas segment product type is again sub segmented into Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Quick Access Recorder, Data Logger. Segment by air craft type is considered on basis of Wide Body, Narrow Body, Turboprop, General Aviation & Business Jets, and Rotorcrafts. Segment application is bifurcated into Civil Aircraft and Military Aircraft. The Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market is considered on basis of geography into regions like, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Presence of aircraft equipment manufacturers, enable Europe and North America regions to hold considerable share of US$ XX.XX Bn in the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market. Asia Pacific region is expected to represent sizable potential in the Aerospace Data Recorder Market owing to increasing number of passengers, fleet intervention and supportive government policies in countries like China, Japan, India and South Korea during the forecast period. Whereas Middle East & Africa contribute in the revenue growth of Aerospace Data Recorder Market with the moderate but continuous CAGR rate of XX.XX%.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market Dynamics:

The Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market.

Aerospace Data Recorder Market Drivers:

The government as well as Aerospace Data Recorder manufacturer are investing significant money to install Aerospace Data Recorder system in the existing aircraft, which is boosting the sales, in turn growth of the global Aerospace Data Recorder Market. Significant growth in passenger density and fleet intervention is expected to drive the Aerospace Data Recorder market worldwide during the forecast period. In addition, expansion in aviation industry, innovations in technology and the research & development which is carried out on to make lighter and efficient safety systems has also provided growth to the Aerospace Data Recorder Market.

Aerospace Data Recorder Market Restraints:

The high cost of installation is one of the restraint for the Aerospace Data Recorder Market. Along with the huge legal & permissions required for the manufacturing of aerospace components, strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities & government hamper the growth of the Aerospace Data Recorder Market.

With the exponential growth of the aerospace industry, aircraft component manufacturers are emphasizing on using high end technologies to gather accurate information from an aircraft. Manufacturers of aerospace data recorders are employing sophisticated electronics and sensors, which in turn is raising the price of the final product. This is negatively impacting the demand for aerospace data recorders and act as a restraint to the Aerospace Data Recorder Market.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market, analyzed in the report are:

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Teledyne Controls LLC

• RUAG Group

• Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd. (FDS)

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• AstroNova Inc.

• Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

• FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

• Leonardo DRS

• HR Smith group

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Danelec Marine A/S

