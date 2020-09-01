Automotive Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type (Stepper Motor, DC Brushed Motor and DC Brushless Motor), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Electrical Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEC and HEV), by Application and By Geography

Automotive Motors Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 27.19 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Automotive Motors Market is segmented by product type, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, application, and geography. Safety Motor sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about safety features and increased mandatory installation of features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and airbags is expected to fuel the safety motor sub-segment growth. Vehicle type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of passenger cars sub-segment. This growth is attributed to higher adoption growth of high-end electronics and advanced systems in passenger cars and larger volume of passenger vehicles. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising acuity about advanced safety, comfort, and convenience systems are trending the overall Automotive Motors Market. However, increased weight and cost of the overall system will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Automotive Motors Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Motors Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product type, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Motors Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Motors Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Motors Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Motors Market Are:

• Robert Bosch

• Siemens AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Nidec Corporation

• Mahle Group

• Valeo S.A.

• Denso Corporation

• Magna International

• Brose

• Buhler Motor

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Continental AG

• IFB Automotive

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd

• Mahle GmbH

• Ricardo

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive Motors manufacturers

• Automobile manufacturers

• Automotive motor component suppliers

• Raw material suppliers

• Automotive Motors Market Investors

• Traders and distributors of Automotive Motors

• Electric vehicle manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Automotive Motors Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Motors Market based on product type, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Motors Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Motors Market, By Product Type

• Stepper Motor

• DC Brushed Motor

• DC Brushless Motor

Automotive Motors Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Motors Market, By Application

• Performance Motor

• Safety Motor

• Comfort Motor

Global Automotive Motors Market, by Electrical Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Automotive Motors Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Motors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Motors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Motors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Motors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Motors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Motors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Motors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

