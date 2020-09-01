Automotive Heat Exchanger Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Design Type, Application, Vehicle Type and By Region.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market was valued at 19.61 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026.

The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is a device intended to efficiently exchange the heat from one medium to another at dissimilar temperatures. Heat exchangers such as SIGMA plate and aluminium ones are used in the automotive industry to assist the vehicles by machine coolants and performing motor test stands, among others. Moreover, heat exchangers deliver high performance, extended productivity which positively influences the growth of the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market.

Automotive heat exchangers market for plate bar heat exchanger segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the estimated period. Plate ber type is extensively used in off-highway vehicles and commercial vehicles which require a high degree of durability. Factors such as the growth of infrastructure and growing demand for commercial vehicles for cargo transport are driving the growth of the plate bar segment and for the overall Automotive Heat Exchanger Market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the major regional market for automotive heat exchangers. APAC region was estimated to hold around 50% of the global automobile production. APAC region includes developing economies such as China and India along with technologically advanced nations such as Japan and South Korea. The growth of Automotive Heat Exchanger Market can be credited to the surge in production and demand for passenger cars and electric vehicles which in turn has boosted the overall market growth for Automotive Heat Exchanger Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Automotive Heat Exchanger Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Heat Exchanger Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players analyzed in the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market:

• Denso

• Mahle

• Valeo

• Dana

• Hanon

• Clizen

• GEA Group

• G&M Radiator

• Gunter GmbH & Co. KG

• Alfa Laval AB

• American Industrial Heat Transfer Inc.

• AKG Thermal Systems, Inc.

• Constellium N.V.

• SGL Carbon Technic LLC

• Visteon, and Wuxi Guanyun Heat Exchanger

• API

• SPX Corporation

• Danfoss A/S

• Tranter Inc.

• GEA Group.

The scope of the Report:

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Design Type

• Shell and Tube

• Plate and Frame

• Others

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Application

• Radiators

• Inter-Coolers

• Oil Coolers

• Air conditioning

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Vehicle Type

• Conventional Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

• Others

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Heat Exchanger by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

