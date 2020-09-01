Global Overhead Catenary System Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Train Type, Voltage, Catenary Type, Component, Material and Region.

Global Overhead Catenary System Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Increase in the adoption of high-speed trains and growth of electrified rail tracks would drive the growth of the overhead catenary system market. But, the growth of the third rail system to electrify rail tracks for urban rail transit is inhibiting the growth of the overhead catenary system market. One of the main factors responsible to boost the growth of the market is the rapidly growth rate of high-speed rail network services. This is taking place in most of the regions to achieve faster means of transport. Apart from that, the increasing need for rail transport facilities that are both technologically advanced and energy-efficient are also boosting the growth of the global overhead catenary system market in the future years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, factors like the high investment of capital and their high maintenance costs of the overhead catenary systems may pose a threat to the global growth of the market in the years to come. Also the growth of the third rail system happening in urban rail transits, which is also another cause of concerns for players on an overhead catenary system market. The report provides detail evaluation of the key overhead catenary system market dynamics that are expected to impact the market in the future.

Based on train type, light rail segment is expected to be the largest segment of the overhead catenary system market. The increasing focus of rail authorities of several economies, on enhancing intercity rail transport, which is rapid as well as energy-efficient, is fostering the growth of the overhead catenary system market globally.

By catenary type, the simple catenary segment is projected to be the largest growing segment, by value as well as volume, of the overhead catenary system market during the forecast period. The development of a high number of proposed rail projects globally is likely to be electrified through the simple catenary system owing to which the segment is governing the growth of the overhead catenary system market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing overhead catenary system market. The exponential growth of the electrified rail tracks in economies such as China, Japan, and India has led to the increase in demand for overhead lines for rail application which, in turn, has increased the growth of the overhead catenary system market in the APAC region. Moreover, the gradual increase in the adoption of urban rail and high-speed rail transit in the regional countries is contributing to the growth of the market.

A recent development in the overhead catenary system market: NKT A/S Company acquired ABB HV cables. The European Commission accepted and announced NKT Cables’ acquisition of ABB’s high-voltage cables business as complete. This acquisition is expected to be a strong move to cater to the demands of the rail industry and gain a strong foothold in the overhead catenary market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Overhead Catenary System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Overhead Catenary System Market.

Scope of the Global Overhead Catenary System Market

Global Overhead Catenary System Market, By Train Type

• Metro

• Light Rail

• High-speed Rail

Global Overhead Catenary System Market, By Voltage

• Low

• Medium

• High

Global Overhead Catenary System Market, By Catenary Type

• Simple Catenary

• Stitched Catenary

• Compound Catenary

Global Overhead Catenary System Market, By Component

• Contact Wire

• Droppers

• Insulators

• Cantilevers

• Connectors

• Clamps

• Steady Arm

Global Overhead Catenary System Market, By Material

• Cu-Cd

• Cu-Ag

• Cu-Mg

• Cu-Sn

Global Overhead Catenary System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Overhead Catenary System Market

• CRRC

• Alstom

• Siemens

• Bombardier

• NKT

• ABB

• Strukton

• TE Connectivity

• Nexans

• Wabtec

• Lamifil

• Pfisterer

• LS Cable & System

• Niigata Transys

• Rhombergrail

• Kruch

• Steconfer

• Galland

• Charignon

• Sarkuysan

• Kummler+Matter

• Balfour Beatty

• Elcowire

• Eland Cables

• Emspec

• Alucast Iran

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Overhead Catenary System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Overhead Catenary System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Overhead Catenary System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Overhead Catenary System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Overhead Catenary System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Overhead Catenary System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Overhead Catenary System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Overhead Catenary System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Overhead Catenary System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Overhead Catenary System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Overhead Catenary System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

