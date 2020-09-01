India Power Bank Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Capacity, By Application and by Distribution Channel

India Power Bank Market was valued US$ 115.97 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.



India Power Bank Market Dynamics:

Increasing electronic gadgets holder and falling price of power bank are the key drivers of the India power bank market. Rising disposable income, growing urbanization and increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and compact electronic devices are other major factors that positively impact on the India’s power bank market during the forecast.

Increase in energy consumption by the electronic gadgets coupled with the use of these devices has significantly increased in recent years, due to the availability of internet-based application and games. Power banks have gained enormous popularity across the urban areas. In case of outage or an unstable electricity supply, power banks are most helpful. The India Power Bank Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

India Power Bank Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. India power bank market is segmented by capacity, by application and by distribution channel. Based on capacity, India power bank market is divided into Up to 4000 mAh, 4001 – 8000 mAh, 8001 – 12000 mAh & Above 12000 mAh. Online and offline are distribution channel of India power bank market. Smartphone, tablet and other are application segments of India power bank market.

Power bank with capacity range of 4001 – 8000 mAh battery grabbed major share of the market followed by 8001 – 12000 mAh capacity.

Smartphones is becoming an essential part of the living society, the demand for portable chargers will grew over the forecast. Rising consumer awareness the market is expected to register tremendous growth over the forecast. Smartphone dominated the India’s power bank market by application segment and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. Offline channel grabs the major chunk of India power bank market in 2018 while online channel is foreseen to gain a significant growth owed to benefits it offers. Internet has greatly influence the way we shop. Because of the advantages and benefits, maximum people prefers buying things online over the conventional method. With online shopping price comparison is quiet easy at the same time buyer has numerous variety.

India Power Bank Market: Competition Landscape

A power bank has four main components – lithium ion cells, control PCB, mouldings and USB connectors and cables. The government’s decision to classify power banks and to bring the import duty to zero on raw materials for lithium ion cells, which go into that accessory, which create Rs 18,000-crore industry and generate upto 80,000 jobs by 2025. India Cellular and Electronic Association of India (ICEA), announced more than 250 factories for assembly can come up by 2025 and added that this year itself, there would be a value.

In India, there are about 430 million smartphone users currently who use about 33 million power banks a year worth Rs 2,000 crore. Currently most of the power banks are imported and can easily be substituted by those made in India. India Power Bank Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the India Power Bank Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies.

In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to India Power Bank Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition. The Indian e-commerce website like Amazon and Flipkart and many more are predicted to sale 5 billion value products in coming festivals and seasons. Every year around Rs 750 crore worth premium smartphones are sold in this festival likewise, power bank are also sold in Rs XXX crore worth.

The report has detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the India Power Bank Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies.

Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Power Bank Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Power Bank Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Power Bank Market

India Power Bank Market, By Capacity:

• Up to 4000 mAh

• 4001 – 8000 mAh

• 8001 – 12000 mAh

• Above 12000 mAh

India Power Bank Market, By Application:

• Smartphone

• Tablet

• Other

India Power Bank Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Key Player analysed in the Report:

• Anker Technology Co. Limited

• Mophie Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Rav Power

• Samsung Electronics Co.

• Sony Corporation

• Xtorm BV

• Apacer Technologies Inc.

• Braven

• LC-INCIPIO Technologies Inc.

• Goal Zero Corporation

• GP Batteries International Ltd

• IEC Technology LLC

• Maxell Holdings Ltd

• MiPow Limited

