India Solar Powered Petrol Pump Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Connectivity and by state

India Solar Powered Petrol Pump Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The rise in electricity costs and fuel costs will drive the solar-powered petrol pump market. The only solution to fight this high rise in fuel and electricity costs is to adopt renewable sources of power like solar. Indian government gives a 30% subsidy on solar installation so the initial cost of the solar solution goes down marginally. The solar system’s panels require open space at the pump to be installed.

Grid-tie systems offer 98% efficiency in deriving solar power and eliminate the use of batteries thereby saving space and costs. Easy option of the grid the use of batteries since most petrol pumps offer only day time operations, grid-tie solar systems become easy options for these pumps. Petrol pumps can use any of the 2 types of solar grids used for solar set up namely On-Grid and Off-Grid. Grid setup is best suited for petrol pumps as it offers maximum advantages.

By state, Punjab dominated India’s solar-powered petrol pump market followed by Maharashtra. Maharashtra to grow at a faster pace. Frequent power cuts in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra started switching to solar energy. IOCL which owns 24,000 of the 50,000-odd petrol pumps in the country would increase the number of solar-powered petrol pumps from 2,000 to 10,000 in the forecast.

Scope of Solar Powered Petrol Pump Market:

India Solar Powered Petrol Pump Market, by Connectivity:

• On- Grid

• Off- Grid

India Solar Powered Petrol Pump Market, By State:

• Tamil Nadu

• Karnataka

• Uttar Pradesh

• Gujarat

• Andhra Pradesh

• RajasthaN

• West Bengal

• Haryana

• Punjab

• Madhya Pradesh

• Odisha

• Delhi

• Chhattisgarh

• Kerala

• Bihar

• Maharashtra

Key Players Operating In India Solar Powered Petrol Pump Market:

• 3dot Energy

• 3en Clean Tech Pvt. Ltd.

• Parallels Techno-Consultants Pvt. Ltd

• A.S.Infra Tech

• A&T Power Systems Pvt Ltd

• A1 Power Solutions

• AA Solar India

• Aarinas Power & Renewable Energy

• Aaron Power Solutions

• Aarushee Solar Energy LLP

• Aatap Energy

• Aavishkar Solar Technologies LLP

• Aay Pee Wind Solar Systems

• AB Energía Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• AB-HI Solar Pvt. Ltd

