Power Transmission Component Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Voltage Level, Current Level and Region

Power Transmission Component Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at CAGR of XX % in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



The Power Transmission Component Market will increase at a higher rate subject to the ongoing refurbishment and retrofit of existing grid infrastructure across the globe. Rising investments coupled with a favorable political outlook toward the expansion of cross-border electric networks will further boost the product demand. In addition, rapid commercialization and urban migration across developing economies have further instituted a favorable growth for the Power Transmission Component Market.

Favorable policy interventions along with supportive sectoral reforms supporting the integration of energy efficient components will help in escalating the industry growth. Despite the significant growth in generation capacity, countries across the globe are still prone to the power deficit situation. Accumulating transmission and AT&C losses result in deprivation, in terms of energy & revenue realization for the utilities. Henceforth, the regulatory inclination along with positive consumer outlook towards the adoption of sustainable technologies will further stimulate the global market growth of Power Transmission Component Market.

Power Transmission Component Market is segmented by the component, voltage level, current level, and region. Based on the component segment, transformers is expected to dominate the global Power Transmission Component Market in 2017. Sustainable mechanical strength, low flux leakage coupled with reduced iron losses have been few imperative parameters which will drive the industry growth. Furthermore, capital-intensive specifications along with ongoing technological enhancements have also added to the product penetration boosting the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Power transmission component is also segmented on the basis of the voltage level. 132 kV segment held the highest market share globally in 2017. Ongoing commercial establishments and urbanization coupled with a continuing expansion of high tension grid networks will have a positive impact on the power transmission market. Rampant industrial expansion owing to the adoption of bulk manufacturing practices by large industry participants will further fuel the market growth.

North America held the highest market share among other regions in 2017 for Power Transmission Component Market. The USA is undergoing retrofitting and revamping of the existing electric grid that has infused a favorable scenario for the adoption of the Power Transmission Component Market. Integration of an effective grid support mechanism that is coupled with rapid technological advancements has a positive impact on overall business growth.

Key player across the power transmission component industry are Toshiba, ABB, EATON, Siemens, Crompton Greaves, and General Electric. Inorganic growth expansion strategies along with extensive R&D investments to develop economical and energy efficient electrical components have been a few key strategies for the leading industry players in the Power Transmission Component Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Power Transmission Component Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Power Transmission Component Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Power Transmission Component Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Power Transmission Component Market make the report investor’s guide.

Power Transmission Component Market Scope:

Power Transmission Component Market, By Component

• Transformer

• Circuit Breaker

• Isolator

• Insulator

• Arrestor

• Transmission Line

• Transmission Tower

Power Transmission Component Market, By Voltage Level

• 132 kV

• 220 kV

• 440 kV

• 660 kV

• ≥ 765 kV)

Power Transmission Component Market, By Current Level

• HVAC

• HVDC

Power Transmission Component Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Toshiba

• ABB

• EATON

• Siemens

• Crompton Greaves

• General Electric

• Hitachi

• Schneider

• Mitsubishi

• Hyundai

• BHEL

• Emerson

• ZTT

• L&T

• Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock

• Apar

• Sterlite

• KEC International

• SAE

• Aster

